George Denise

Commercial real estate services and investment firm, CBRE has announced the appointment of George Denise as Director of Project Management for the Hawaiʻi region.

In this role, Denise will lead the office’s Project Management team and work with project manager, Marc Alojepan, to manage complex construction and renovation projects for retail, office, hospitality and institutional properties, according to a company news release.

Denise has more than 20 years of multinational experience in commercial construction and development. Before joining CBRE, Denise worked for Swinerton in multiple locations and spent the last three years as Project Executive with its Honolulu Division, where he oversaw the tenant improvement & renovation and facilities services departments. He also directed the management of multiple concurrent projects ranging in size from $250,000 to $30 million, and he was responsible for new business, proposal and employee development.

“Throughout his career, George has had a hand in the construction or renovation of Hawaiʻi’s most prominent buildings,” said CBRE’s Blair Bonuccelli, managing director and market leader, Hawaiʻi. “Moreover, his work in every facet of commercial construction has made him a prominent and highly respected professional across the islands. George’s proficiency in project development and management, budgeting, estimating and energy analysis will strengthen the level of service we offer our clients and help grow our market share.”

Prior to Swinerton, Denise served as a project and operations manager for Integrated Building Solutions in San Ramon, CA, where he oversaw the firm’s office administration and operations and served as an energy analyst for large corporate clients in the tech industry and public sector. He was also an associate vice president with Construction Management & Development in Honolulu, where he focused on project and LEED certification management for large, multi-residential developments and hotels.

“We’re pleased to welcome George to CBRE,” said Steven S. Shupp, managing director for CBRE Project Management in San Diego and Hawaiʻi. “His past involvement in some of the market’s most iconic projects, project management expertise, and deep local relationships will only solidify our reputation for delivering projects on time and on budget.”

Denise earned an MBA from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa and a bachelor’s degree in International Business from Azusa Pacific University. He is a LEED Accredited Professional and a licensed contractor in the State of Hawaiʻi.

Denise is also a member of the US Green Building Council and CoreNet Global, vice chair of the Workforce Development committee for the General Contractors Association of Hawaiʻi, and president of the Hawaiʻi Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace.