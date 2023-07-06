Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for July 06, 2023

July 6, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit Janet VandenBrink










Shores
Today
Friday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
1-3
1-3 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 10:02 AM HST.




High 2.8 feet 05:36 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:50 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:11 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 12:34 AM HST.




High 1.2 feet 04:58 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 10:48 AM HST. 











Sunrise
5:50 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:11 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along all shores are expected to remain small through Friday. In the long range, a series of moderate period south- southeast to south swells are expected starting this weekend producing a good boost to south shore surf heights. Another long period south swell will move into the region from Monday to Tuesday of next week. North facing shores may see a slight pulses out of the north-northwest through the weekend keeping surf above flat levels starting on Friday. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
   
  
  
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
    
Trending Now
    1Piʻilani Highway Closed Due To Brush Fire      2Maui Firefighters Respond To 20 Emergency Calls On Fourth Of July Holiday      3Opinion New Law Could Help Resolve Mauis Axis Deer Problem      4Unattended Death Investigation Launched Amid Discovery Of Possible Human Remains In Kula Maui      520 Year Old Kona Man Dies In Fireworks Incident On Hawaiʻi Island      6Top 20 Things To Do On Maui July 6 12 Surfer Singer Landon Mcnamara Django Reinhart Jazz Obon Dance History Theatre