Shores Today Friday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 1-3 1-3 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 10:02 AM HST. High 2.8 feet 05:36 PM HST. Sunrise 5:50 AM HST. Sunset 7:11 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 12:34 AM HST. High 1.2 feet 04:58 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 10:48 AM HST. Sunrise 5:50 AM HST. Sunset 7:11 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along all shores are expected to remain small through Friday. In the long range, a series of moderate period south- southeast to south swells are expected starting this weekend producing a good boost to south shore surf heights. Another long period south swell will move into the region from Monday to Tuesday of next week. North facing shores may see a slight pulses out of the north-northwest through the weekend keeping surf above flat levels starting on Friday.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.