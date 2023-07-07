Mackenzie Rae Nickelson, also known as Rae Nickelson, 35, of Lahaina. PC: Maui Police Department

The Maui Police Department requests the public’s assistance with any information on the whereabouts of Mackenzie Rae Nickelson, also known as Rae Nickelson, 35, of Lahaina.

Nickelson was reported missing on the afternoon of Thursday, July 6, 2023, by a friend who has not seen or heard from her since Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Calls to Nickelson’s cell phone and messages to her social media accounts have proven unsuccessful.

Nickelson was last seen on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at approximately 10:15 p.m. Nickelson is 6-foot 1-inch tall, weighs about 145 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes. She has multiple tattoos on her right arm, including a tree on her right shoulder and a compass on her right bicep. She was last seen wearing a black tank top, a black sarong, and no footwear.

Nickelson may be operating a grey 2015 Honda Fit bearing Hawaiʻi license plate LFX-377.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400; if it’s an emergency, dial 9-1-1 and refer to MPD report #23-020939.