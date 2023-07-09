

























The County of Maui anticipates the reopening of the Hāna Highway at ʻAlelele Point to limited access to local traffic by Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

County officials report that rain and mud conditions impacted work, and road restoration and debris clearing will continue through the weekend as weather permits. Road repaving is reportedly scheduled for Monday.

Ongoing work this week includes catchment fencing and restoring Hawaiian Telcom infrastructure to pre-project conditions.

Less than a mile of roadway between Mile Markers 38 and 39 was closed May 10 because increased rockfall hazards made passage unsafe. The road connects rural communities of Kīpahulu and Kaupō.

Community meetings on the $1.5 million project were held in Kīpahulu, Kaupō and Hāna at the beginning of June; and emergency slope scaling and rock debris removal by county contractor Prometheus Construction Inc. started June 11.

During daily work, crew members rappelled to remove loose boulders and other material along the 300 foot slope. Crews removed about 2,300 tons of material – 800 tons more than initial projections, according to a county update.

Drivers may still access Kīpahulu Visitor Center and other portions of Haleakalā National Park Kīpahulu District, along with Kīpahulu small businesses, in East Maui. Retail and restaurant businesses remain accessible through Kanaio, where roadside Bully’s Burgers is operating, to Kaupō.