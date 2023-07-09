Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for July 09, 2023

July 9, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Monday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
1-3
1-3
0-2 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
2-4 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
3-5 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.3 feet 08:16 AM HST.




Low 1.0 feet 12:43 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:51 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:11 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.0 feet 07:20 PM HST.




Low 0.3 feet 02:51 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.6 feet 10:18 AM HST.




Low 1.4 feet 02:42 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:52 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:11 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along north and west facing shores will slowly subside today through tomorrow as the northwest swell continues to fade. Surf along south facing shores will remain around the summertime average through today, then trend up Monday into Wednesday as a south- southwest swell arrives. Trade winds will maintain short period, choppy surf along east facing shores. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WNW for the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
