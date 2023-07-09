Shores Today Monday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 2-4 1-3 1-3 0-2 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 2-4 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 3-5 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.3 feet 08:16 AM HST. Low 1.0 feet 12:43 PM HST. Sunrise 5:51 AM HST. Sunset 7:11 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.0 feet 07:20 PM HST. Low 0.3 feet 02:51 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.6 feet 10:18 AM HST. Low 1.4 feet 02:42 PM HST. Sunrise 5:52 AM HST. Sunset 7:11 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along north and west facing shores will slowly subside today through tomorrow as the northwest swell continues to fade. Surf along south facing shores will remain around the summertime average through today, then trend up Monday into Wednesday as a south- southwest swell arrives. Trade winds will maintain short period, choppy surf along east facing shores.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WNW for the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.