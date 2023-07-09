University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s College of Education, Hawaiʻi Concussion Awareness Management Program. PC: UH

To enhance understanding about head safety, the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s College of Education is bringing concussion education and awareness to Maui, Oʻahu and Hawaiʻi Island communities between July and August.

Through free workshops hosted by COE’s Hawaiʻi Concussion Awareness Management Program, student athletes, coaches, parents and others can learn about the importance of head protection.

The program’s mission is to increase and share the body of knowledge of concussions. Every year, research projects are studied and investigated, and the information is used to help in the areas of prevention, treatment and recovery of concussions.

“Everyone has a role in the management of a concussed individual,” said Project Manager Troy Furutani. “Coaches, parents, officials, administrators and even the concussed individual themselves need to be aware of what their roles are and how to manage a concussion from time of injury to full recovery.”

The target audience for these summer workshops include: high school coaches, parents and administrators involved in interscholastic sports; intermediate school coaches, parents and administrators; and youth/community sports league organizations (ages 11–18 years).

Workshop locations and times

July 17, 2023, 6 p.m. at Baldwin High School Multimedia Room (Maui)

July 18, 2023, 6:30 p.m. at McKinley High School Auditorium (Oʻahu)

August 15, 2023, 5 p.m. at Keaʻau High School (Hawaiʻi Island)

For more information or to register, visit https://go.hawaii.edu/jvX or contact Furutani at [email protected].