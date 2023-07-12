(L to R) Sean Ganhinhin, Mark Watford, Lisa Watford, Nicholas Winfrey (MUW), Angela Nolan

Maui United Way is the recipient of a $15,000 donation from the Kāʻanapali Ocean Resort Charitable Trust. This contribution will directly support Maui United Way’s mission to address key challenges faced by many families in Maui County—affordable housing, access to quality education and comprehensive healthcare.

The Kāʻanapali Ocean Resort Charitable Trust donors’ collective contribution “demonstrates the power of community giving, illustrating a model of pooled resources that can significantly impact our local community,” organizers said.

“The shared commitment of the charitable trust donors amplifies their individual ability to effect change, providing a shining example for other organizations, visitors, and members of the community,” according to the announcement.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“We are deeply grateful to the charitable trust’s generosity,” said Nicholas Winfrey, President of Maui United Way. “This donation will directly support our efforts to support some of the most pressing issues our community members face. It serves as a testament to the positive impact we can make when we come together to help each other.”

Funds from the charitable trust will be allocated to programs supporting families struggling to secure stable housing, children in need of educational support, and improving access to necessary healthcare services. Every dollar of this donation will directly contribute to enhancing the wellbeing and resilience of Maui’s community members, according to organization leaders.

To learn more about Maui United Way and how to contribute, visit Maui United Way online or call Nicholas Winfrey at 808-244-8787.