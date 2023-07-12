Coffee producers are brewing a new level of awareness about their diverse Maui products by hosting a free “Seed To Cup Coffee Festival” on Sunday in Waikapū. The festival features music ranging from taiko to jazz.

Also coming up this week on Maui is reggae music from Claire Wright and Humble Soul in two separate concerts in Māʻalaea, Gypsy jazz is in the air in Wailuku Town and a musical comedy “Something Rotten.”

Check out the Top 20 list below. And for a comprehensive list of upcoming events – concerts, shows, entertainment, community events and outdoor/farmers markets – for this week and beyond, click here.

No. 1 – Coffee Festival features tasting, live music (July 16, Waikapū)

A past festival provided the Maui Coffee Association with a strong vehicle to get the word out that Maui grows great coffee. File photo by Casey Nishikawa

The “Seed To Cup Coffee Festival,” featuring live music and coffee demonstrations from island producers, will be at the Maui Tropical Plantation on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

Coffee purchases and tastings take place all day. There also is a special menu served at the Mill House by Café o Lei. Live music runs fro, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with the Maui Jazz & Blues festival band featuring keyboardist Mark Johnstone, bassist Lenny Castellanos, saxophonist John Zangrando and drummer Paul Marchetti. Zen Shin Daiko Drummers provide entertainment from 12 to 12:15 p.m. The festival also includes a “Barista Throwdown” from 1 to 3 p.m. For more information, go to the Maui Coffee Association.

No. 2 – Claire Wright + Tavana (July 16, Mā’alaea)

Claire Wright has a new song, “Grain of Salt.” (Photo courtesy: Claire Wright)

Northern California reggae, blues and pop singer Claire Wright brings her sunshine and West Coast vibes to da Playground Maui, along with Tavana rocking the house with his soulful island-style rock on Sunday. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Wright has been touring the Hawaiian islands with her “I Could Use A Beach Hawaiian Islands Tour.” Check out her new song, Grain Of Salt. Must be 21 or older. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information, including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571.

No. 3 – Kuf Knotz & Christine Elise at ProArts (July 13, Kīhei)

Hip-hop, soul and classical influences blend in the music of rapper Kuf Knotz and harpist-vocalist Christine Elise at ProArts Playhouse on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Opening the show will be R&B singer Rabbit with pianist-guitarist Mark Johnstone.

Knotz has been named by Philadelphia Magazine as “Best Rapper of 2022.” Fusing hip-hop poetry with a bluesy beat, the music has been described as a “soulful collection of thoughts, words and sounds that have been carefully crafted to create a jubilant experience.” For more information, including tickets, go to ProArtsMaui.org

No. 4 – Humble Soul with Roots N Creation (July 14, Mā’alaea)

Humble Soul

The reggae band Humble Soul with Roots N Creation performs at da Playground Maui on Friday at 10 p.m. Doors open at 9 p.m. Humble Soul’s reggae is thoughtful, deliberate and brings awareness to the things in everyday life that shape an experience.

Lead singer and song writer Doug Bautista grew up on Oʻahu and has worked as a roots reggae singer on the mainland. His group was among the seven selected to perform at the 2nd Annual Ohana Hotels Bob Marley Tribute Concert at the Blaisdell Arena. Must be 21 or older. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information, including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571.

No. 5 – Grammy winner Jeff Peterson with Grammy winner Kahumoku (July 19, Nāpili)

Jeff Peterson

Multi-talented guitar player-singer Jeff Peterson performs at the Slack Key Show at the Nāpili Kai Beach Resort with multiple Grammy winner George Kahumoku and his ʻOhana on Wednesday from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m.

Peterson was raised Upcountry in a paniolo setting with his father who worked for a ranch. He has contributed to two Grammy-award winning recordings and has been honored with 13 Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards. His solo CD “Maui On My Mind” was recognized as the Slack Key Album of The Year. For more information including tickets, go to jeffpetersonguitar.com. For tickets, go to the Slack Key Show.

No. 6 – Award-winning singer Ginai at ProArts Playhouse (July 15, Kīhei)

Nā Hōkū Hanahano winner Ginai presents Jazz Maui Sessions at the ProArts Playhouse on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. It’s the first in the series of Ginai’s “Jazz Island” showcases with bassist Marcus Johnson, drummer Paul Marchetti, pianist Jeff Hellmer, and saxophonist John Zangrando. Tickets are available at ProArtsMaui.org.

Singer Ginai’s background vocal work can be heard on Brother Iz’s “Country Roads” and “Hawaiian Superman,” and she has been a regular at the Blue Note Hawaiʻi in Waikīkī performing tribute shows to such stars as Natalie Cole, Sade and Anita Baker. She has been a guest performer with the Honolulu and Long Beach Symphonies and has been the opening act for artists such as Ray Charles, Lou Rawls, Bruce Hornsby and Diana Krall. She has toured internationally with “Legends in Concert” as Whitney Houston.

No. 7 – Musical comedy “Something Rotten” at ʻĪao Theater (July 14-16, Wailuku)

The family-friendly musical comedy “Something Rotten” continues on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 3 p.m. at the ʻĪao Theater. It runs on various days through July 30.

Time Out New York said it’s the “funniest musical comedy in at least 400 years.” Nominated for 10 Tony Awards, “Something Rotten” takes place in 1590 during the Renaissance, with brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of the Renaissance rock star known as “The Bard.” The answer — the world’s very first musical. Maui theatrical producer Vinnie Linares said “Something Rotten” is highly amusing and magical. Tickets at MauiOnstage.com

No. 10 – Falsetto champ Elele Tiana at Ocean Vodka (July 13, Kula)

Grammy-nominated Elele Tiana sings and performs on her ʻukulele some Hawaiian Island-style music on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at The Point Café at Ocean Organic Vodka.

The venue also debuts a special music presentation of the Hawaiian Blues Braddas from the Big Island, along with separate performances by Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award winners Larry Dupio and Benny Uyetake on Saturday.



Other scheduled performances from 5 to 7 p.m. include:

July 14: Island-style grooves from Jason Arcilla

July 16: 2022 Falsetto Champion Lahela Lee Park.

July 17: Falsetto ukulele performer CJ Boom Helekahi from Hana

July 18: Pianist and guitar master Mark Johnstone, a member of Mick Fleetwood’s Blues Band

July 19: Singer-guitarist Randall Respond performing “funky, groovin poetic folk.”

No. 11 – Andrea Walls & Swing Star (July 14, Wailuku)

Andrea Walls

Violinist Andrea Walls will be joining Swing Star as a guest performer to play some Gypsy music at the Wai Bar on Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. Swing Star recently performed a Django Reinhart music concert at the Maui Ku’ia Estate Chocolate Factory, as part of a Jazz Maui series. For more information, go to the Wai Bar.

Walls, a classically trained violinist who has played with symphonies, also performs with guitarist Josh Emmanuel at Java Jazz in Honokōwai on Saturday and Tuesday from 7 to 10 p.m.

No. 12 – House Shakers at Fleetwood’s on Front Street (July 12-13, Lahaina)

Coming soon — Eric Gilliom and Mick Fleetwood as part of Mick’s blues band.

Mick Fleetwood’s restaurant on Front Street features The House Shakers with Grammy nominated bassist-singer Lenny Castellanos on Wednesday and Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

On a separate stage, light-hearted pop and rock singer Rose O’Leary performs on Wednesday, and the Hawaiʻi island-style Pohai Band performs on Thursday. Don’t miss a special concert with Mick himself and his Grammy nominated House of Rumours Blues Band on Aug. 15 and 16, featuring Eric Gilliom and Gretchen Rhodes. For more information, go to Fleetwood’s or call 808-669-6425.

No. 11 – O’Bon Dance at Kahului Hongwanji Mission (July 15, Kahului)

An O’Bon dance will take place at Kahului Hongwanji Mission at 291 South Puʻunēnē Ave. on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free.

O’Bon is a seasonal observance of when Japanese and other Buddhists commemorate and reunite with deceased ancestors. It’s believed that ancestral spirits visit their relatives, then return to their afterlife. The Bon dance is a celebration of this season, with a mixture of Hawaiʻi influences. Buddhist members sell a variety of island food. Visitors are welcome. For more information, call 808-579-8051.

For the complete 2023 O’Bon dance schedule click here.

No. 12 – Jazz performer Joie Yasha at Chocolate Factory (July 16, Lahaina)

Joie Yasha

Jazz singer-saxophonist Joie Yasha performs at the Maui Ku’ia Estate Chocolate Factory on Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m., as part of a music workshop benefit for Maui youths. The weekly concerts presented by Jazz Maui features live jazz music, sunset views and chocolate/bererae pairings.

Other performers include keyboardist Mark Johnstone, bassist Marcus Johnson, drummer Howie Rentzer and special guest trumpeter Mike Lewis. Yasha has performed with or in tandem with Gladys Night, Lou Rawls, Nancy Wilson and Christina Aguilera. Attendees must be 21 or older and have a valid photo ID. Advance ticket purchase is required and tickets are available at the Chocolate Factory or JazzMaui.org.

No. 13 – Fast Freddy’s Blues Showcase (July 14, Kīhei)

Fast Freddy & Blue Lava Blues Band

Fast Freddy and Blue Lava Blues Band perform with special guest singer-harmonica player Kevin Coleman at the ProArts Playhouse on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Coleman has performed with The Five Flats in Honolulu featuring legendary West Coast, Chicago and Texas blues. For more information, including tickets, go to proartsmaui.org or call 808-463-6550.

No. 14 – Anthony Pfluke at Nalu’s (July 15, Kīhei)

Anthony Pfluke

Multi-talented Anthony Pfluke performs at Nalu’s on Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m. Pfluke, who has performed with Grammy winner George Kahumoku, is a skilled slack key player and composer who was commissioned recently to write Hawaiian melodies for the nonprofit cultural-based group Small Town * Big Art.

He’s also produced his album “We Will Rise.” For more information, go to AnthonyPfluke.com

No. 15 – Nara Boone and Liz Medeiros at Alaloa Lounge (July 15, Kapalua)

Singer blues, jazz and rock singer Nara Boone joins Liz Medeiros at the Alaloa Lounge at the Ritz Carlton, Maui Kapalua on Saturday at 7 p.m. Boone was the voice of the long-running musical ‘Ulalena at the Maui Myth & Magic Theatre in Lahaina.

No. 16 – Singer-guitarist Jamie Gallo at South Shore Tiki Lounge (July 19, Kīhei)

Jamie Gallo

Alternative rock songwriter-singer guitarist Jamie Gallo performs at the South Shore Tiki Lounge on Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. Check out her songs. Later, DJ and dancing takes place from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Gallo has been compared to Alanis Morissette and Melissa Etheridge in her look at redefining relationships. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444

No. 17 – Hawaiian concert series at Lahaina Cannery Mall (July 12-14, Lahaina)

Lahaina Cannery Mall is sponsoring a series of free Hawaiian concerts on its main stage, Wednesday to Friday from 3 to 5 p.m. The Summer Pau Hana Series, coinciding with the finished improvements to its food court, includes Ahumanu on Wednesday, Rock Hendricks on Thursday, and the Grand Finish by the trio Nuff Sedd on Friday. For more information, go to Lahaina Cannery Mall.

No. 18 – Angela & Phil Benoit perform jazz (Different venues)

Angela and Phil Benoit

Well-known and popular Maui jazz entertainers Angela and Phil Benoit perform jazz, pop and Broadway show tunes at several locations this week. They also play original works, boss nova, pop and Hawaiian swing. For more information, go to benoitjazz works.com.

This week they are playing at the following locations:

Thursday: Maui Coast Hotel poolside bar from 6 to 9 p.m.

Sunday: Pita Paradise at 6 p.m.

Tuesday: The Empanada Lady from 6 to 8 p.m.

No. 19 – Statewide juried exhibit continues (July-Aug. 26, Kahului)

A juried exhibition of works of 38 Hawaiʻi artists — including 15 from Maui — continues at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s Schaefer Schafer International Gallery. Admission is free.

The works are in a variety of media, including photography, printmaking, painting, sculpture, textile, mixed media and installation. The juror for this exhibition is Dr. Andreas Marks, the Mary Griggs Burke Curator of Japanese and Korean Art and director of the Clark Center for Japanese Art at the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

The artists in the MACC Biennial 2023 include Sally French, Barclay Hill, Joyce Jeffers, Meleanna Aluli Meyer, Abigail Romanchak and Keith Yurdana. Schaefer International Gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and before select performances in Castle Theater and Yokouchi Pavilion. For more information, go to the MACCBiennial 2023.

No. 20 – Maui Swap Meet (July 15, Kahului)

More than 400 vendors gather at the Maui Swap Meet along with thousands of customers on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. off Kahului Beach Road, across Wahinepiʻo Road from the Maui Arts & Cultural Center.

Vendors sell produce and a variety of goods and crafts. It often serves as an incubator for new businesses. For more information, call 808-244-3100.