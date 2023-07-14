Maui Surf Forecast for July 14, 2023
|Shores
|Today
|Saturday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 80s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 15 mph.
|Sunrise
|5:53 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:10 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 15 mph.
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
|Sunrise
|5:53 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:10 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along south facing shores will slowly decline today with mainly background level south-southwest and southeast swells expected through early next week. Surf along east facing shores will remain rough and choppy each day through the weekend. An upward trend may develop by Sunday due to a medium period easterly swell arriving from Calvin. Details beyond this will highly depend on both the intensity and track of Calvin as the cyclone approaches the islands early next week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com