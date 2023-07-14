Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for July 14, 2023

July 14, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
no slideshow

Photo Credit: Steven Mark










Shores
Today
Saturday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.6 feet 01:48 PM HST. 











Sunrise
5:53 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:10 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.1 feet 09:06 PM HST.




High 1.1 feet 11:32 PM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 06:25 AM HST.




High 2.7 feet 02:19 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:53 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:10 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along south facing shores will slowly decline today with mainly background level south-southwest and southeast swells expected through early next week. Surf along east facing shores will remain rough and choppy each day through the weekend. An upward trend may develop by Sunday due to a medium period easterly swell arriving from Calvin. Details beyond this will highly depend on both the intensity and track of Calvin as the cyclone approaches the islands early next week. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
