Maui Bus. Maui Now photo.

The Hawaiʻi-based nonprofit Blue Planet Foundation, announced the launch of its 2023 Hawaiʻi Commute Challenge: Go Multimodal.

The statewide event runs through August of 2023 and aims to encourage residents to experience the variety of sustainable transportation options Hawaiʻi has to offer.

Participants will walk, bike, bus, carpool and utilize public transportation for any trip to earn points, complete weekly challenges, and compete for a chance to win fun prizes.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Blue Planet Foundation reports that while Hawaiʻi has made substantial progress on actions to reduce burning fossil fuels in the electricity sector, emissions in the transportation sector are not on pace to achieve a 50% reduction by 2030—the timeframe that climate science reports identify for avoiding the worst impacts of climate change.

According to the nonprofit, transportation accounts for almost two-thirds of Hawaiʻi’s fossil fuel use and is one of the highest contributors to the state’s greenhouse gas emissions.

“As the urgency of the climate challenge grows, implementing sustainable transportation solutions has become paramount,” said Jennifer Lieu, managing director of programs at Blue Planet Foundation. “The Commute Challenge provides a unique opportunity for Hawaiʻi residents to experience the diversity of sustainable transportation options available across the state.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

By joining the Commute Challenge, organization leaders say participants will be demonstrating a clean transportation future for Hawaiʻi in the following ways:

Carbon Pollution Reduction: By utilizing sustainable modes of transportation, participants can minimize the carbon pollution that comes from driving gas-powered vehicles, reduce their climate impact, and contribute to cleaner air. Traffic Congestion Alleviation: By taking alternate modes of transportation, participants can help reduce the number of cars on our roads and help to reduce traffic congestion. Transportation Cost Saving: Multimodal transportation can help participants save money on gas, parking fees, insurance, and vehicle maintenance expenses. Community Health Benefits: By using active modes of transportation, such as biking or walking, participants can enjoy the physical and mental health benefits of exercise.

The Commute Challenge is open to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations across the state. Participants can visit hicommutechallenge.rideamigos.com/#/ to sign up for free, log trips, track progress, view the leaderboard, and receive updates about the Challenge.

The 2023 Hawaiʻi Commute Challenge: Go Multimodal is made possible by Blue Planet Foundation, in partnership with Oʻahu MPO and with support from sponsors: Ulupono Initiative, Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority, Oʻahu Visitors Bureau, Eco Ride, Elemental Excelerator, and PBR Hawaiʻi.