Shores Today Wednesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-3 0-2 3-5 3-5 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 1-3 East Facing 4-6 5-7 10-15 8-12

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 08:17 AM HST. High 2.7 feet 03:47 PM HST. Sunrise 5:55 AM HST. Sunset 7:09 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Cloudy. Showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds Breezy. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 10:28 PM HST. High 1.3 feet 02:34 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Cloudy. Showers with isolated

thunderstorms. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds Windy. East winds around 30 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 08:51 AM HST. High 2.6 feet 04:15 PM HST. Sunrise 5:55 AM HST. Sunset 7:09 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along east facing shores will quickly rise this evening, peak late tonight into Wednesday as Tropical Storm Calvin approaches and moves over or near the Big Island. Surf heights are expected to briefly reach warning level heights for east facing shores of the Big Island and Maui County tonight through Wednesday morning. A downward trend is anticipated through the second half of the week as Calvin continues to move far west and dissipates. For Oahu and Kauai, east shore surf heights will likely reach advisory levels Wednesday. Otherwise, no significant swells are expected through the weekend.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Knee high NE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to waist high.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW less than 5mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.