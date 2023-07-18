Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for July 18, 2023

July 18, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Jack Reilly

HIGH SURF WARNING FOR EAST FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
0-2
3-5
3-5 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
2-4
1-3 




East Facing
4-6
5-7
10-15
8-12 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 08:17 AM HST.




High 2.7 feet 03:47 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:55 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:09 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Cloudy. Showers with isolated

                            thunderstorms. 		




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
Breezy. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 10:28 PM HST.




High 1.3 feet 02:34 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Cloudy. Showers with isolated

                            thunderstorms. 		




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
Windy. East winds around 30 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 08:51 AM HST.




High 2.6 feet 04:15 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:55 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:09 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along east facing shores will quickly rise this evening, peak late tonight into Wednesday as Tropical Storm Calvin approaches and moves over or near the Big Island. Surf heights are expected to briefly reach warning level heights for east facing shores of the Big Island and Maui County tonight through Wednesday morning. A downward trend is anticipated through the second half of the week as Calvin continues to move far west and dissipates. For Oahu and Kauai, east shore surf heights will likely reach advisory levels Wednesday. Otherwise, no significant swells are expected through the weekend. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Knee high NE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to waist high.



				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW less than 5mph. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
   
  
  
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
    
Trending Now
    1Tropical Storm Calvin 920 Miles From Hawaiʻi Flood Watch Issued For Maui And Hawaiʻi Counties      2Body Found In Kula Identified As Makawao Man Two Arrested In Murder Investigation      3Mauis Ashley Takitani Leahey Joins Maui Land Pineapple Company      4Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency Urges Public To Prepare For Calvin      5Potential Rainfall From Calvin Calls For 4 7 Inches On Big Island 1 4 Inches Elsewhere      6Calvin Is Now A Tropical Storm Earliest Wind Impacts For Hawaiʻi Is Tuesday Afternoon