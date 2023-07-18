Maui Surf Forecast for July 18, 2023
HIGH SURF WARNING FOR EAST FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Wednesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|1-3
|0-2
|3-5
|3-5
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|2-4
|1-3
|East Facing
|4-6
|5-7
|10-15
|8-12
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|Sunrise
|5:55 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:09 PM HST.
|Weather
|Cloudy. Showers with isolated
thunderstorms.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|Breezy. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph.
|Weather
|Cloudy. Showers with isolated
thunderstorms.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 80s.
|Winds
|Windy. East winds around 30 mph.
|Sunrise
|5:55 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:09 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along east facing shores will quickly rise this evening, peak late tonight into Wednesday as Tropical Storm Calvin approaches and moves over or near the Big Island. Surf heights are expected to briefly reach warning level heights for east facing shores of the Big Island and Maui County tonight through Wednesday morning. A downward trend is anticipated through the second half of the week as Calvin continues to move far west and dissipates. For Oahu and Kauai, east shore surf heights will likely reach advisory levels Wednesday. Otherwise, no significant swells are expected through the weekend.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Knee high NE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to waist high.
Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW less than 5mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
