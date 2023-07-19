Calvin Updates for Wednesday are posted HERE.

At 11 a.m., the National Weather Service downgraded Calvin to a post-tropical storm depression as the system continues on a path west, away from the islands.

As of 12:40 p.m., Flood Watch conditions remain in effect for Maui County. Previous high wind and high surf warning levels have been downgraded to advisories.

“With rainfall still occurring, caution is urged. The potential for flash flooding remains and motorists should exercise care when driving through inclement weather,” county officials said in an afternoon news release.

County of Maui officials are continuing to monitor for impacts to our islands with extra attention to the remote communities of Molokaʻi, Lanaʻi and East Maui. No reports of storm-related damages have been received thus far.

“County officials in coordination with state and federal agencies have been actively monitoring Calvin. The county’s Maui Emergency Management Agency has maintained contact with emergency response operations in the county’s remote communities and with the state’s emergency management agency on Oʻahu as the storm approached,” according to the release.



“I want to extend our appreciation to our community for their continued vigilance,” Mayor Richard Bissen said. “I’m also grateful for all of our county, state and federal emergency response personnel who have spent the last few days preparing their own homes and families in anticipation of being away to serve our community should conditions escalate and more resources and support become necessary. Their preparations include setting aside their own needs in order to be ready to assist others, and we’re thankful for their dedication.”

Maui County’s emergency operating center was placed on partial activation level Tuesday night to enable a rapid response should Calvin conditions escalate. Officials say county departments mobilized early this week to set potential flood and storm mitigation equipment and protocols in place.

“With the downgrade of Calvin to a post-tropical storm depression, residents and visitors are reminded to continue to be cautious and stay informed until the storm completely passes our islands,” county officials said. “As with all severe weather events, it’s important to be prepared for potentially damaging impacts. The time to prepare is before a storm arrives.”

Hurricane season in Hawaiʻi continues through November 30. “Being prepared can make a difference,” county officials said.

Residents who would like to report structural property damage can do so online by filling out the following FORM through the Maui Emergency Management Agency.

To sign up for weather alerts and to learn more about hurricane preparedness, visit Maui Emergency Management Agency on the county website, www.mauicounty.gov.