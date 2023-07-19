Maui News

Visitor pulled unresponsive from beach in South Maui

July 19, 2023, 3:56 PM HST
A visitor died after being pulled unresponsive from waters off Wailea in South Maui on Tuesday, police said.

First responders were called to the scene at 9:06 a.m. on July 18 for a report of an unresponsive man who was pulled from the water at a beach area fronting 3550 Wailea Alanui Drive.

Police say the man was snorkeling when he reportedly lost consciousness and was brought to shore by family and bystanders, who immediately began life-saving measures once onshore.

Fire and medic personnel arrived shortly after and took over life-saving measures; however, those measures proved unsuccessful, according to police.

Police have since identified the victim as Wayne Larsen, 63, of Wylie, Texas.

A preliminary investigation reveals no signs of foul play, according to police. An autopsy has been scheduled.

The Maui Police Department extended condolences to Larsen’s family and friends.

Comments

