A visitor died after being pulled unresponsive from waters off Wailea in South Maui on Tuesday, police said.

First responders were called to the scene at 9:06 a.m. on July 18 for a report of an unresponsive man who was pulled from the water at a beach area fronting 3550 Wailea Alanui Drive.

Police say the man was snorkeling when he reportedly lost consciousness and was brought to shore by family and bystanders, who immediately began life-saving measures once onshore.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Fire and medic personnel arrived shortly after and took over life-saving measures; however, those measures proved unsuccessful, according to police.

Police have since identified the victim as Wayne Larsen, 63, of Wylie, Texas.

A preliminary investigation reveals no signs of foul play, according to police. An autopsy has been scheduled.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Maui Police Department extended condolences to Larsen’s family and friends.