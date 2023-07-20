Maui News

Hōkūleʻa prepares to depart Prince Rupert in Leg 5 journey of Pacific circumnavigation

July 20, 2023, 8:05 AM HST
* Updated July 20, 8:06 AM
  • Hōkūleʻa prepares to depart Prince Rupert for Hartley Bay, B.C. (7.19.23) PC: Polynesian Voyaging Society.
The Polynesian voyaging canoe, Hōkūleʻa, is expected to depart Prince Rupert in British Columbia today, for a 12-hour sail to Hartley Bay.

The Leg 5 crew will make several stops over the next 2.5 weeks, ending in Vancouver.   

The Moananuiākea Voyage to circumnavigate the Pacific launched last month.  The 41,000 mile journey will take 42-months to complete, and includes stops in 46 countries and archipelagoes.

The goal of the voyage is to develop young leaders and engage communities around the world to take part in navigating earth towards a healthy, thriving future.

Over the last five days in Prince Rupert, the Leg 5 crew has been engaging with the community and preparing the canoe for the continuing journey through British Columbia. 

“Within just a few short hours of my arrival in Prince Rupert, I had a glimpse of just how plentiful these waters can be in this area of the Pacific Northwest. We were offered a bag full of fresh fish from one of the community members.  The abundance of fish around here reminds me of stories of old Hawai’i when its surrounding oceans had the capacity to provide a regular source of food for thousands of people,” said Ka’ohinani Kamalu, crewmember and quartermaster for this upcoming leg of the voyage.   

Hundreds of Prince Rupert community members have been visiting Hōkūleʻa at the dock where crew members have been conducting canoe tours, sharing stories and giving visitors an opportunity to feel the weight of her steering sweep. 

On Monday evening, crew members were hosted to a large dinner feast and a community Q&A followed by traditional dancing and drumming. 

For the latest updates and to track the Moananuiākea Voyage, visit hokulea.com.  

