West Side

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 81 to 87. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows around 69. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 81 to 87. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

South Side

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 85 to 90. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 68. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to up to 15 mph after midnight.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 85 to 90. Northeast winds up to 20 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

North Shore

Today: Partly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 81 near the shore to around 68 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 64 to 71 near the shore to around 53 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Friday: Partly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 81 near the shore to around 68 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 84 to 90. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 66 to 72. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 84 to 90. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 62 to 73. East winds up to 20 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 49 to 55. East winds up to 20 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 62 to 73. East winds up to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

East Maui

Today: Partly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 81 near the shore to around 68 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 64 to 71 near the shore to around 53 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Friday: Partly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 81 near the shore to around 68 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Lanai City

Today: Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Breezy. Highs 78 to 85. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows around 68. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Friday: Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Breezy. Highs 78 to 85. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 77 to 91. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 62 to 73. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 77 to 91. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Breezy easterly trade winds will continue through early next week, with clouds and showers favoring windward and mauka areas.

Discussion

Guidance remains in good agreement and depicts a return of a more typical trade wind pattern today, which will persist into next week as strong high pressure remains anchored to the north. Pockets of low-level moisture moving through from east to west will enhance shower coverage periodically over windward areas, mostly overnight through the morning periods. Rainfall accumulations will be minimal through the period, with little to no rain expected over most leeward areas.

Aviation

A vast field of broken to overcast stable low clouds extends east from the islands and will likely create MVFR ceilings across windward shores and slopes through today. Windward TAF sites may see MVFR ceilings from time to time. Our airmass is rather stable, so showers will not be heavy enough to impact visibilities significantly. Blustery trade winds will continue for the next day or so.

AIRMET Tango remains in effect for tempo moderate turbulence below 9000 feet over and immediately south through west of mountains on all islands. AIRMET Sierra remains in effect for tempo mountain obscuration for Maui, Molokai, Oahu, and Kauai, and the Big Island.

Marine

A high pressure system building in the Central Pacific basin over the next few days will keep fresh to strong trade winds blowing across the region through next week Wednesday. The Small Craft Advisory has decreased in coverage this morning, back to the windier waters around Maui and the Big Island.

No significant swells are expected over the next seven days with only small surf heights forecast into early next week. Surf along east facing shores will remain small and choppy, driven by trade wind wave energy. A small long period south-southwest (200 degree) background swell will move into the islands from Sunday through Tuesday with only a small increase in the surf heights along south facing shores.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

Small Craft Advisory until 6 AM HST Saturday for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.

