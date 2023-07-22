The student council at Kīhei Elementary School on Maui was among 16 student councils throughout the nation honored by the National Association of Elementary School Principals for projects focused on community service, student leadership and school spirit.

The Kīhei Elementary School student council led a Pennies for Polio Project, a community service fundraising contest to collect funds for Rotary International’s End Polio Now campaign, and implemented a Student Council Suggestion Box to give students an opportunity to become more involved in school activities.

Kīhei was one of two schools in Hawaiʻi honored. The other was Hanalani Schools in Mililani on Oʻahu. The Hanalani Schools student council committed to citizenship and servant leadership by holding a Pōkaʻī Bay Beach Cleanup to strive to keep their ʻāina (land) clean and to collect at least 2022 items for a canned food drive to benefit the houseless people of Oʻahu.

Both Hawaiʻi schools received the 2023 American Student Council Association Student Council School of Excellence Award. The other schools honored with the award included nine in Texas, and one school each in Alaska, Delaware, Kentucky, Illinois and Arizona.

“Knowing that no student is too young to make a difference, NAESP has long supported schools as they cultivate student leaders,” said NAESP Executive Director L. Earl Franks, Ed.D., CAE. “The American Student Council Association offers resources and support so schools can boost their efforts to promote student voice and leadership, and it’s an honor to recognize this year’s 16 student councils as Student Council Schools of Excellence. Congratulations to these deserving students for serving as positive role models in their schools and communities.”

Student councils help teach skills outside of the academic curriculum such as leadership, civic responsibility, and organization and planning. ASCA members are positive role models for all students in their school by leading school spirit events, fundraisers, and community engagement.

*Cover photo: kiheielementary.org image grab

