Maui News
Maui Police Department to participate in Emergency Preparedness Training on Lānaʻi
A
A
A
Members of the Maui Police Department will be participating in an Emergency Preparedness Training on the Lānaʻi High and Elementary School campus on Friday, July 28, 2023, from approximately 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Residents can expect to see an influx of emergency response vehicles and officers on campus. As part of the training, loud noises may occur.
As a safety precaution, the public is asked to avoid the specific training site.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsored Content
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments