Members of the Maui Police Department will be participating in an Emergency Preparedness Training on the Lānaʻi High and Elementary School campus on Friday, July 28, 2023, from approximately 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Residents can expect to see an influx of emergency response vehicles and officers on campus. As part of the training, loud noises may occur.

As a safety precaution, the public is asked to avoid the specific training site.