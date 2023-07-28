Maui News

Maui police peacefully resolve barricade situation in Maui Lani neighborhood

By Wendy Osher
 July 28, 2023, 4:59 PM HST
* Updated July 28, 5:16 PM
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

  • Heavy police presence in the Maui Lani area of Kahului Friday afternoon (7.28.23) PC: Kassandra Ann DeLima
  • Heavy police presence in the Maui Lani area of Kahului Friday afternoon (7.28.23) PC: Kassandra Ann DeLima
  • Heavy police presence in the Maui Lani area of Kahului Friday afternoon (7.28.23) PC: Kassandra Ann DeLima
  • Heavy police presence in the Maui Lani area of Kahului Friday afternoon (7.28.23) PC: Kassandra Ann DeLima
  • Heavy police presence in the Maui Lani area of Kahului Friday afternoon (7.28.23) PC: Kassandra Ann DeLima

Update:

A barricade situation reported in the Maui Lani area Friday afternoon ended peacefully. Maui police say a man was taken into custody for further medical evaluation, and no injuries were reported.

The incident was reported at 2:16 p.m. on July 28, 2023.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Central Dispatch received a call reporting a barricaded man with a firearm in a Kahului residence on Meheu Circle, which is located within the Traditions subdivision of Maui Lani.

Area residents reported heavy police presence in the area, including a tactical command vehicle, multiple police units, and SRT officers.

Upon arrival, officers assessed the situation and found the 48-year-old man had barricaded himself alone inside the residence, according to police reports.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The department’s Special Response Team (SRT) was deployed to further assist in the situation, and at approximately 4:12 p.m., peacefully resolved the situation, according to Maui police spokesperson Alana Pico.

Heavy police presence in the Maui Lani area of Kahului Friday afternoon (7.28.23) PC: Kassandra Ann DeLima

Previous Post:

We have confirmed reports of heavy police and SWAT team presence near Maui Lani in Kahului reported shortly before 4 p.m. on Friday, July 28, 2023. Residents tell us they also observed a tactical van near the Traditions neighborhood, which is located across from Pōmaikaʻi Elementary School and adjacent to the Central Maui Regional Sports Complex.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Maui police confirmed they were responding to a situation in the neighborhood. Police presence had since dissipated before 5 p.m., according to area residents.

We are awaiting an official update from Maui police.

 Wendy Osher
Wendy Osher leads the Maui Now news team. She is also the news voice of parent company, Pacific Media Group, having served more than 20 years as News Director for the company’s six Maui radio stations.
Read Full Bio
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Missing Washington Woman Reported Missing After Extending Stay On Maui 2Outrigger Finalizes Acquisition Of Kaʻanapali Beach Hotel Welcomes Maui Brewing Co Restaurant This Summer 3Maui Man Pleads Not Guilty To Second Degree Murder Trial Set For Nov 27 4Bicyclist Dies In Motor Vehicle Collision On Pulehu Road In Kahului 5Central Maui Little League Senior Team Advances To Senior World Series Tournament 6Lt Gov Sylvia Luke Visits Wailuku Elementary As Public Preschool Prepares To Open