Maui police peacefully resolve barricade situation in Maui Lani neighborhood
July 28, 2023, 4:59 PM HST
* Updated July 28, 5:16 PM
Update:
A barricade situation reported in the Maui Lani area Friday afternoon ended peacefully. Maui police say a man was taken into custody for further medical evaluation, and no injuries were reported.
The incident was reported at 2:16 p.m. on July 28, 2023.
Central Dispatch received a call reporting a barricaded man with a firearm in a Kahului residence on Meheu Circle, which is located within the Traditions subdivision of Maui Lani.
Area residents reported heavy police presence in the area, including a tactical command vehicle, multiple police units, and SRT officers.
Upon arrival, officers assessed the situation and found the 48-year-old man had barricaded himself alone inside the residence, according to police reports.
The department’s Special Response Team (SRT) was deployed to further assist in the situation, and at approximately 4:12 p.m., peacefully resolved the situation, according to Maui police spokesperson Alana Pico.
Previous Post:
We have confirmed reports of heavy police and SWAT team presence near Maui Lani in Kahului reported shortly before 4 p.m. on Friday, July 28, 2023. Residents tell us they also observed a tactical van near the Traditions neighborhood, which is located across from Pōmaikaʻi Elementary School and adjacent to the Central Maui Regional Sports Complex.
Maui police confirmed they were responding to a situation in the neighborhood. Police presence had since dissipated before 5 p.m., according to area residents.
We are awaiting an official update from Maui police.