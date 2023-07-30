Duo Diorama – Minghuan Xu, violin, and Winston Choi, piano

Ebb & Flow Arts present Duo Diorama – Minghuan Xu, violin, and Winston Choi, piano – in a concert on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023 at 7 p.m., featuring works by Béla Bartók, Alfred Schnittke, Igor Santos, Kyung Mee Choi and Robert Pollock.

The concert takes place at Keawalaʻi Congregational Church, 5300 Mākena Road in Kīhei. Admission is free.

Just before the pandemic, Ebb & Flow Arts was to present Duo Diorama for the fourth time in Hawai’i. The nonprofit plans to pick up where it left off with this upcoming concert.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“We are thrilled to present Duo Diorama once again,” said Robert Pollock, Executive Director of Ebb & Flow Arts. “They are some of the leading exponents of Modern Music,” he said.

“Both players were terrific. Xu’s fiddling featured spotless finger and bow technique, a keen feel for dramatic flair, and a big, sturdy tone free of forcing. Choi was a more than equal partner at the keyboard. His sound was lively and lucid, his digital work was immaculate, and his shaping of material showed insightful articulation of phrase and voicing.” —New Music Connoisseur

“Choi is an intellectual when it comes to music,” said Conductor Victor Yampolsky. “It manifests itself in his handling of musical forms and composers’ styles and wishes. Xu is spontaneous, rhapsodic, and romantic. Together, it is a wonderful dynamic.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

A pre-concert discussion takes place at 6 p.m. Refreshments will be served during intermission.

Organizers extended special thanks to Klazine Pollock and the church congregation.

This event is part of Ebb & Flow Arts’ annual, multi-day, multi-site, international North South East West Festival 2023. NSEW Fest 2023 is produced, in part, with support from Korean American Foundation Hawaiʻi, AHS Foundation, John R. Halligan Charitable Fund, Hawaiʻi State Foundation on Culture and the Arts, Roger Shapiro Fund for New Music, Edward T. Cone Foundation, Amphion Foundation, BMI Foundation, The Kosasa Foundation, Vendetti Productions LLC, and private contributions. Web site service provided by Maui Web Designs.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Ebb & Flow Arts, Inc. is a nonprofit presenter of modern music and multimedia events. It is the only such presenter in Hawaiʻi, and was founded in 1999, by composer/pianist Robert Pollock. It aims to build bridges between the arts and connect artistic expressions and cultures. Organizers say Ebb & Flow Arts creates a global sound board and mirror for music and art in Hawai’i.

Further information is available online at www.ebbandflowarts.org, by phone at 808-876-1854, and via email at e[email protected].