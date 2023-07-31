Maui News

Central Maui Little League earns 12-0 win against Burbank, Ill. in Senior League World Series

July 31, 2023, 8:19 AM HST
Recap: Hi defeats IL, 12-0

The Central Maui Little League senior team defeated the Central Region representatives out of Burbank, Illinois, 12-0 during an early morning game (6 a.m. HST Monday, July 31, 2023) at  J.B. Red Owens Sports Complex in Easley, S.C.

Hawaii’s three double plays

The win provides a boost of confidence after the Maui boys suffered a 6-1 loss Sunday against East Division winners, Cherry Hill Atlantic Little League out of N.J. 

The Maui team will face the winner of the Southwest v Southeast (Weslaco, Texas v Irmo, South Carolina) game, which is set for 4 p.m. ET (10 a.m. HST) today. The Central Maui Little League senior team is set to play in Game 15 at 4 p.m. ET (10 a.m. HST) on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023.

The Maui boys already defeated Weslaco, Texas in an 11-2 victory during Game 1 on Saturday.

The Maui team would need to win the next two games in order to earn a spot in the SLB World Series US Final on Friday, Aug. 3. The US winner will then face the International title holder for the SLB World Series title on Saturday, Aug. 4.

The Central Maui Little League earned a spot in the tournament after securing the West Regional title in a 6-0 win over Oakland last week. 

The WSL games are being carried on ESPN+

Central Maui Little League senior team. PC: Senior League Baseball World Series Facebook page
Sponsored Content

Comments

