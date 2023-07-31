Maui Surf Forecast for July 31, 2023
|Shores
|Today
|Tuesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|3-5
|3-5
|East Facing
|2-4
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:00 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:05 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 70s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:00 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:04 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along south facing shores will trend up today as a long period southwest swell energy from the Tasman Sea arrives and begins to move through the area. This southwest swell should peak around Tuesday and will be followed by a small reinforcing south-southwest swell by Wednesday. The combination of these swells should produce small surf along south facing shores through the week.
Surf along east facing shores will remain rough and choppy each day due to the persistent fresh onshore breezes.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell filling in during the afternoon with occasional waist sets.
Conditions: Sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 20-25mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WSW for the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com