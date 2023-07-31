Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for July 31, 2023

July 31, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Todd Melton










Shores
Today
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
3-5
3-5 




East Facing
2-4
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.5 feet 06:57 AM HST.




High 3.0 feet 02:38 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:00 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:05 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 70s. 




Winds
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 09:15 PM HST.




High 1.4 feet 01:23 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.6 feet 07:43 AM HST.




High 3.1 feet 03:14 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:00 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:04 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along south facing shores will trend up today as a long period southwest swell energy from the Tasman Sea arrives and begins to move through the area. This southwest swell should peak around Tuesday and will be followed by a small reinforcing south-southwest swell by Wednesday. The combination of these swells should produce small surf along south facing shores through the week. 


Surf along east facing shores will remain rough and choppy each day due to the persistent fresh onshore breezes. 




ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell filling in during the afternoon with occasional waist sets.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 20-25mph. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WSW for the afternoon. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
