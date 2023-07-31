Shores Today Tuesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 3-5 3-5 East Facing 2-4 3-5 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.5 feet 06:57 AM HST. High 3.0 feet 02:38 PM HST. Sunrise 6:00 AM HST. Sunset 7:05 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 09:15 PM HST. High 1.4 feet 01:23 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.6 feet 07:43 AM HST. High 3.1 feet 03:14 PM HST. Sunrise 6:00 AM HST. Sunset 7:04 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along south facing shores will trend up today as a long period southwest swell energy from the Tasman Sea arrives and begins to move through the area. This southwest swell should peak around Tuesday and will be followed by a small reinforcing south-southwest swell by Wednesday. The combination of these swells should produce small surf along south facing shores through the week.

Surf along east facing shores will remain rough and choppy each day due to the persistent fresh onshore breezes.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell filling in during the afternoon with occasional waist sets.

Conditions: Sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WSW for the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.