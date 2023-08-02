Honoapiʻilani Highway. Image is South of the accident site.

Honoapiʻilani Hwy. now OPEN

Update: 9:18 a.m., Aug. 2, 2023

The Honoapiʻilani Highway in Lahaina is now completely OPEN as of 9:18 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023.

The road was closed for nearly six hours while police conducted an investigation into a crash overnight near Wahikuli Wayside Park.

Highway remains closed, Police investigation underway

Update: 8:30 a.m., Aug. 2, 2023

Maui police remain on scene where they are conducting an investigation into a motor vehicle crash reported overnight on the Honoapiʻilani Highway near Wahikuli Wayside Park in Lahaina. The highway remains closed between Leialiʻi Parkway and Kikowaena Road.

Traffic is being rerouted up and around, past the Lahaina Police Station via Kikowaena Street to Kaʻahi Street, then to Lealiʻi Parkway. The Maui Police Department issued a closure notice at around 3:39 a.m. on Wednesday. Motorists can expect delays.

Motor Vehicle Accident results in highway closure

Update: 3:39 a.m, Aug. 2, 2023

The Honoapiʻilani Highway is closed in both directions near Wahikuli Wayside Park in Lahaina due to a motor vehicle accident. The highway closure is between Leialiʻi Parkway and Kikowaena Road. Traffic is being rerouted up and around, past the Lahaina Police Station via Kikowaena Street to Kaʻahi Street, then to Lealiʻi Parkway. The Maui Police Department issued a closure notice at around 3:39 a.m. on Wednesday. Motorists can expect delays.