Maui News

Update/OPEN: Honoapiʻilani Highway accident near Leialiʻi Parkway

August 2, 2023, 5:21 AM HST
* Updated August 2, 9:23 AM
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Honoapiʻilani Highway. Image is South of the accident site.

Honoapiʻilani Hwy. now OPEN
Update: 9:18 a.m., Aug. 2, 2023

The Honoapiʻilani Highway in Lahaina is now completely OPEN as of 9:18 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023.

The road was closed for nearly six hours while police conducted an investigation into a crash overnight near Wahikuli Wayside Park.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

*Check back for details, which will be updated once they become available.

Highway remains closed, Police investigation underway
Update: 8:30 a.m., Aug. 2, 2023

Maui police remain on scene where they are conducting an investigation into a motor vehicle crash reported overnight on the Honoapiʻilani Highway near Wahikuli Wayside Park in Lahaina. The highway remains closed between Leialiʻi Parkway and Kikowaena Road.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Traffic is being rerouted up and around, past the Lahaina Police Station via Kikowaena Street to Kaʻahi Street, then to Lealiʻi Parkway. The Maui Police Department issued a closure notice at around 3:39 a.m. on Wednesday. Motorists can expect delays.

Motor Vehicle Accident results in highway closure
Update: 3:39 a.m, Aug. 2, 2023

The Honoapiʻilani Highway is closed in both directions near Wahikuli Wayside Park in Lahaina due to a motor vehicle accident. The highway closure is between Leialiʻi Parkway and Kikowaena Road. Traffic is being rerouted up and around, past the Lahaina Police Station via Kikowaena Street to Kaʻahi Street, then to Lealiʻi Parkway. The Maui Police Department issued a closure notice at around 3:39 a.m. on Wednesday. Motorists can expect delays.

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Power Outage Upcountry And East Maui Areas 2Road Closure Makawao Ave Closed Due To Motor Vehicle Accident 3Noaa Announces 17m For Infrastructure Improvements At Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary 4County Of Maui Purchases David K Trask Jr Building In Wailuku For 3 8m 5Hawaiʻi Island Police Investigate Fatal Dog Attack In Kaʻu 660000 Juror Questionnaires To Be Mailed To Residents In Maui County