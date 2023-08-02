Anne-Marie Forsythe, executive director of Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, was named Maui County Nonprofit Directors Association Executive Director of the Year for 2022 and received the O‘o Award. Nominations for the 2023 awards, which also include the Community Business and Humanitarian awards are currently being accepted.

Nominations for the Community Business, Humanitarian and Outstanding Nonprofit Executive Director awards are being accepted by the Maui County Nonprofit Directors Association.

The Community Business Award is presented to a business that supports nonprofit organizations in Maui County. Nominations should include details of financial and in-kind support of philanthropic projects, impact of gifts, and encouragement and motivation of employees to take leadership roles in nonprofits and to participate in community activities.

The Humanitarian Award recognizes a Maui County resident who gives freely of time, talent and money to philanthropic activities. Stewardship, recruiting and motivating others are considered in the selection process.

Nominees for the Community Business and Humanitarian Awards need to be affiliated with members of the Maui Nonprofit Directors Association.

Maui County Outstanding Nonprofit Executive Director nominees will be judged on their leadership, vision and improvement of programs and services. Nominees must be members of the Maui Nonprofit Directors Association.

Applications are available online at www.mauinonprofit.org. Completed applications may be mailed to Maui County Nonprofit Directors Association, P.O. Box 1186, Puunene 96784 or emailed to [email protected].

The deadline for nominations is noon, Sept. 8.

Nominees and winners will be announced at the Maui County Nonprofit Directors Association Annual Meeting and Leaderships Awards on Oct. 12 at UH-Maui College’s The Class Act.