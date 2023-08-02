The tour of rising reggae rock and pop band Through The Roots stops at da Playground Maui in Māʻalaea. Other entertainment this week on the island includes a rhythm and blues party at Mulligans, the duo Phil and Angela Benoit performing with other jazz musicians at the Chocolate Factory, and multiple Grammy winner George Kahumoku hosting Nā HōKū Hanohano winner Kawika Kahiapo.

Check out the top 20 list below. And for a comprehensive list of upcoming events — concerts, shows, entertainment and community events, and outdoor farmers markets — for this week and beyond click here.

No. 1 — Through The Roots at da Playground Maui (Aug. 3, Māʻalaea)

Through The Roots

Bamp Projects presents the San Diego-based reggae group Through The Roots at da Playground Maui on Thursday at 8 p.m. The band’s song, Catch A Flight, has 166,000 views on YouTube.

The group consists of vocalist-guitarist Evan Hawkins, keyboardist Brady O’Rear, drummer Calvin Canha and lead guitarist Kam Quintana. For more information about the music, go to throughtheroots.com Doors open at 7 p.m. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information, including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571.

No. 2 — Rock Hendricks free concert at The Shops of Wailea (Aug. 5, Wailea)

Hit-making saxophonist Rock Hendricks performs at a complimentary jazz concert at The Shops At Wailea on Saturday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. In 15 years, Hendricks has recorded more than 30 songs with internationally renowned artist, Paul Hardcastle, resulting in countless Billboard #1 smooth jazz hits.

Hendricks is currently recording sax on yet another upcoming Paul Hardcastle album, Jazzmasters 8, to be released in 2024. Throughout his career, Hendricks has performed and recorded with many legendary performers such as Michael Jackson, Mick Fleetwood, John Lee Hooker, Michael Buble, Marvin Gaye Jr., Marvin Gaye and The Temptations. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com

No. 3 — Dillon and Friends at Mulligans (Aug. 5, Wailea)

Jimmy Dillon and Friends perform at an R&B Dance Party with mouthwatering barbecue at Mulligans On The Blue on Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. Dillon will be joined with several singers Gretchen Rhodes, Steve Sargenti and Sal Godinez.

Music planned for the evening includes songs by Al Green, The Staple Singers, Boz Skas, James Brown and The Rolling Stones. All proceeds benefit Manaʻo Radio. For more information including tickets, go to mulligansontheblue.com

No. 4 — Phil and Angela Benoit at Kuʻia Estate Chocolate Factory (Aug. 6, Lahaina)

Phil and Angela Benoit and friends perform at the Chocolate Factory Sunday.

Jazz Maui presents the outstanding duo of Phil and Angela Benoit in a performance at the Maui Ku’ia Estate Chocolate Factory at 78 Ulupono Street on Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. Together they head up the Maui-based jazz group “Benoit Jazzworks” and play their original music, jazz standards, bossa nova, pop and Hawaiian swing.

Benoit’s vocals are smooth and rest somewhere between high alto and low mezzo-soprano while Phil provides a swinging guitar. Joining the duo are Dave Graber on bass and Steve Dubey playing horns. For tickets visit mauichocolatetour.com or JazzMaui.org. For more information, text 808-283-3576 or email info @aecg.org.

No. 5 — Dueling Pianos at da Playground Maui (Aug. 4, Māʻalaea)

Felix and Finger’s Dueling Pianos, an all request singalong show, will take place at da Playground Maui on Friday at 8 p.m. Come ready with your favorite request and prepare to laugh, sing and dance.

The pianists are David Mahokey who has worked on Mermaid and Snow White the musical, and Jake Carter. Doors open at 7 p.m. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information, go to felixandfingers.com and for tickets, go to the daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571.

No. 6 — George Kahumoku hosts Kawika Kahiapo at Nāpili Kai Beach Resort (Aug. 9, Lahaina)

Kawika Kahiapo

Multiple Grammy winner George Kahumoku performs with Kawika Kahiapo at the Nāpili Kai Beach Resort on Aug. 9 from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m.

Kahiapo was featured on the Grammy Award-winning CD Masters of Hawaiian Slack Key and also has been awarded two Nā HōKū Hanohano Awards. Kahumoku is the host of the program and performs with his ʻOhana. For more information, including tickets, go to slackkeyshow.com.

No. 7 — Castellanos at Fleetwood’s on Front Street (Aug. 3 & 9, Lahaina)

The House Shakers with Grammy-nominated bassist-vocalist Lenny Castallanos perform classic blues and soul music at Fleetwood’s on Front Street on Thursday and next week Wednesday at 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Castallanos is part of Grammy-award winning Mick Fleetwood’s Blues Band. Playing on a separate stage on Aug. 9 at the same time is Rose O’Leary with light-hearted upbeat piano playing skills. For more information including reservations, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

No. 8 — Blue Diamond Trio at Diamonds Bar & Grill (Aug. 6, Kīhei)

The Blue Diamond Trio with Gordon S. on saxophone, along with a keyboardist and a drummer, performs at Diamonds Bar & Grill on Sunday from 10 a.m. till noon. Breakfast is served.

The restaurant is located at Azeka Shopping Center Mauka. For more information, go to diamondsicebar.com or call 808-874-9299.

No. 9 — Latin Nights at Heritage Hall (Aug. 4, Pāʻia)

Salsa and bachata lessons begin at Heritage Hall at 401 Baldwin Ave. in Pāʻia on Friday at 8 p.m., before the band of Dr. Nat and Rio Ritmo perform at a dance at 8:30 p.m.

Tio Eduardo’s Tasty Tacos is back. Bring your own beverages, alcoholic or non-alcoholic. The hall has good ventilation and room for dancing as well as seating. For more information, including changes in the schedule, go to www.drnat.com.

No. 10 —Tom Conway performs at South Shore Tiki Lounge (Aug. 5, Kīhei)

Singer-guitarist Tom Conway, who has toured with Willie Nelson, performs a variety of songs, including classic rock and blues at the South Shore Tiki Lounge on Saturday from 4 to 6 p.m. Later, DJ and dancing takes place from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

No. 11 — Sounds of Jah performs at da Playground Maui (Aug. 5, Māʻalaea)

Sounds of Jah

The reggae band Sounds Of Jah will perform at da Playground Maui on Saturday at 9 p.m. The Lahaina-based group has a passion for Hahd Roots music.

Tickets are $20 presale and $30 at the door. Doors open at 8 p.m. Ages 21 & over. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information, including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571.

No. 12 — Maui Swap Meet (Aug. 5, Kahului)

More than 200 vendors gather at the Maui Swap Meet along with thousands of customers on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. off Kahului Beach Road, across Wahinepiʻo Road from the Maui Arts & Cultural Center.

Vendors sell produce and a variety of goods and crafts. It often serves as an incubator for new businesses. For more information, call 808-244-3100.

No. 13 Upcountry Farmers Market (Aug. 5, Pukalani)

An Upcountry Farmers Market takes place at the Kula Malu Town Center on Highway 37 near Long’s Drugs in Pukalani on Saturday from 7 to 11 a.m. It sells fresh locally grown organic produce including coconuts, macadamia nuts, fresh caught fish, tropical flowers, plants & trees, Maui grown coffee, lilikoʻi butter, raw and vegan prepared foods, exotic prepared foods such as Thai.

For more information, including any changes in schedule, go to upcountryfarmersmarket.com.

No. 14 — Natalie Robles and the Rhythm Sons at Ocean Organic Vodka (Aug. 4, Kula)

Natalie Robles

Natalie Robles & the Rhythm Sons perform on Friday at The Point Cafe at Ocean Organic Vodka. The music if from 5 to 7 p.m. and is free at the venue that comes with a majestic view of the central valley. Other music includes:

Aug. 3 – Songwriter and performer Jason Arcilla plays island influenced reggae.

Aug. 5 – Multiple Nā HōKū Hanahano winner Kevin Brown

Aug. 6 – Pete Sebastian and Jeff Hornbeck in a guitar grooves duo.

Aug. 7 – Falsetto master CJ Boom Helekahi.

Aug. 8 – Mark Johnstone with jazz, blues and rock grooves

Aug. 9 – Randall Rospond with rock, blues, folk and country.

No. 15 — Lahaina Arts Society fair (Aug. 4 & 5)

Lahaina Arts Society members display their artistic works, ranging from gift items such a jewelry to original paintings. The event takes place outdoors at the Lahaina Cannery Mall lawn near Starbucks on Friday and Saturday from 9 to 4 p.m.

The fair includes art works in various forms, including jewelry, glass, ceramics, wood carving, and photography by professional artists. The Society uses some of the funds to conduct educational art classes for children. For more information, call 808-661-0111.

No. 16 – Kika Kila with Geri Valdriz at the Maui Coffee Attic (Aug. 7, Wailuku)

Geri Valdriz

Master lap steel guitarist Geri Valdriz with his band Kika Kila takes you back to a different era by performing traditional Hawaiian music at the Maui Coffee Attic on Monday at 11 a.m. The performance is free.

His website gerivaldriz.com includes his performance of song “Lapahoehoe Hula.” For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John at 808-250-9555.

No. 17 – Brenton Keith & His Bag O’ Tricks at Mulligans On The Blue (Aug. 3, Wailea)

Magician Brenton Keith

Mulligans On The Blue presents the magic show Brenton Keith & his Bag O’ Tricks on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. The show is suitable for all ages, with special pricing for children.

Seating starts at 5 p.m. Reservations are recommended. For more information, call Mulligans at 808-874-1131.

No. 18 – Mark Johnstone and Friends at Pāʻia Bay Coffee & Bar (Aug. 6, Pāʻia)

Pianist Mark Johnstone and Friends perform jazz at the Pāʻia Bay Coffee & Bar at 120 Hana Highway on Sunday from 11a.m. to 1 p.m.

Johnstone is a member of the Grammy nominated Mick Fleetwood’s Blue Band and also plays regularly with other bands associated with the Jazz Maui series. For more information, go to paiabaycoffeeandbar.com

No. 19 Andrea Walls at Java Jazz (Aug. 5 & 8, Honokowai)

Violinist Andrea Walls and guitarist Josh Emmanuel entertain at Java Jazz on Saturday and on Tuesday from 7 to 10 p.m. They perform jazz and gypsy music.

For more information, go to javajazzmaui.com or call 808-667-0787.

20 – Maui Gift & Craft Fair at Lahaina Gateway Center (Aug. 6, Lahaina)

Maui Gift and Crafts Fair at the Lahaina Gateway Center

The Maui Gift and Crafts Fair at the Lahaina Gateway Center takes place on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The fair includes works by Maui artists — jewelry, sculptures, maps, t-shirts, wood carvings, paintings, flowers and soaps.

Admission and parking is free to the public at the Keawe Street location. For more information, go to mauigiftandcraftfair.com .