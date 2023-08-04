Shores Today Saturday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 1-3 1-3 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 09:55 AM HST. High 2.7 feet 04:52 PM HST. Sunrise 6:01 AM HST. Sunset 7:03 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds Northeast winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 11:30 PM HST. High 1.7 feet 04:58 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 10:39 AM HST. High 2.4 feet 05:18 PM HST. Sunrise 6:01 AM HST. Sunset 7:02 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along east facing shores will briefly ease into the weekend, then quickly ramp up and become rough early next week due to strong easterly trades expected as Hurricane Dora passes far south of the islands. The largest surf is expected over the eastern end of the state, where heights could exceed the advisory level late Monday through Tuesday night. A downward trend is expected through the second half of the week as a more typical trade wind pattern returns and seas lower. Surf along south facing shores will ease into the weekend with mainly a combo of background south and south-southwest swell expected. An upward trend is possible early next week as a short to medium period southeast swell arrives from Dora.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.