The Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center introduces two new tenants: Lashsav, a 100% certified vegan eyelash company, will be open next week; and Home Hawaiʻi Design that sells wood home furniture and décor is already open.

Lashsav owner Chevante Ka‘āina from Kāne‘ohe, O‘ahu created her business in 2021 to transform the way people shop by creating Hawai‘i’s first eyelash vending machine. Lashsav will be selling 30 different styles of lashes out of a vending machine in front of Bath & Body Works. With two locations at Windward Mall and Pearlridge, Lashsav’s location at Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center marks their third location throughout the state and first one on a neighbor island.























“I’ve always loved lashes and after years of wearing them, I realized that most brands are either not cost friendly or the best quality,” said Ka‘āina. “I decided to create a product that is not only quality, but also cost effective and cruelty free. Our designs, made to accommodate all eye shapes, range from full glam looks to looks for every day. Our lashes also feature soft bionic silk fibers with flexible bands that are comfortable enough to wear every day.”

On Aug. 12 from 4 to 6 p.m., Lashsav will host a grand opening event with complimentary henna, waxing, body contouring, grab bags, giveaways, and more. To get on the RSVP list, visit queenkaahumanu.com, or visit them online to see their list of products.

Aside from elevating your look, Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center now offers an outlet for displaying your character and creativity in your home. Home Hawaiʻi Design opened next to Macy’s in July by local-based business owner Chelsea Laborde. The furnishing store offers unique, solid wood furniture sourced locally and from around the world.

“My family has always been into antiques, treasure hunting, and giving furniture new life,” said Laborde. “At Home Hawaii Design I strive for quality and sustainability, and partner with suppliers who share these goals. Our boho beach style pieces are curated to highlight and celebrate the beauty of the islands.”

Come check out Home Hawaiʻi Design’s popular Murphy beds that look like a dresser but fold out accordion-style to a queen size bed. To see their online catalog and list of featured local artisans, visit homehawaiidesign.com.

Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center celebrates 50 years. The center features more than 100 shops and restaurants. It is home to the only Macy’s, Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works, Vans, American Eagle, and prides itself in supporting the local economy through homegrown tenants such as Cat Café Maui, Ekolu Music & Apparel, FAM Clothing, The Foam Co., Football Fanatics, Mise Kimono, Nā Koa, One Eighty Maui, Shapers and Tanoa.