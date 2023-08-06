In Kahului, the average price of $4.82 is two cents higher than last week. (File photo)

Hawaiʻi gas prices rose over the past week in response to an increase in oil prices, according to the AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch. The average regular unleaded gas price for Hawaiʻi is $4.73, which is three cents higher than last week. The average national price is $3.82, which is 11 cents higher than last Thursday.

In Kahului, the average price of $4.82 is two cents higher than last week, three cents higher than last month, and 80 cents lower than a year ago.

In Honolulu, today’s average price for regular unleaded is $4.59, which is three cents higher than last week, one cent lower than last month, and 74 cents lower than the price on this date last year.

The Hilo average gas price is $4.82, which is four cents more than last week, seven cents higher than last month, and 65 cents lower than on this date a year ago.

Līhuʻe’s average price for regular is $5.24, which is four cents higher than last week, three cents higher than last month, and 49 cents lower than a year ago.

“Gas prices have been quickly rising across the US over the past two weeks as oil prices have climbed to their highest level since April,” said Liane Sumida, AAA Hawaiʻi general manager. “Continued oil production cuts from Saudi Arabia and other OPEC countries are keeping oil prices high.”