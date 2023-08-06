MEDB Ke Alahele Education Fund Benefit Dinner & Auction. File photo: MEDB photo.

The Maui Economic Development Board announced the upcoming presentation of two prestigious awards during their Ke Alahele Education Fund Benefit Dinner & Auction on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at the Wailea Beach Resort–Marriott, Maui. This event will not only celebrate the achievements of Maui County’s community leaders, but also raise funds to support STEM education in the islands.

The first of these esteemed awards, the Colin C. Cameron Award, named for the organization’s founder, represents the highest honor bestowed by the MEDB Board, recognizing an individual who has made remarkable contributions to strengthen and diversify Maui County’s economy, while respecting our precious environment and honoring our cultural values. The award will be presented by U.H. President David Lassner.

The second accolade to be presented during the evening is the Czechowicz Award, which was established by former teachers Lesley and Pawel Czechowicz in honor of their mothers. The cash awards aim to recognize exceptional educators in Maui Nui, whose dedication and passion have enriched the lives of countless students. The annual award was established in 2018, the first recipients of this award include Cindel Jacintho of Lānaʻi Elementary & High School, Iolani Kuoha of ʻO Hina I Ka Mālama Molokaʻi Middle Hawaiian Immersion School, Emily Haines Swatek of King Kekaulike High School.

Leslie Wilkins, President and CEO, MEDB. Courtesy image.

Leslie Wilkins, MEDB President and CEO, emphasized the critical role of STEM education in shaping the future of Hawaii’s workforce and economy. “At MEDB, we believe that investing in STEM education is essential to unlocking the potential of our young minds and driving innovation in Maui County,” said Wilkins. “We are eagerly looking forward to honoring these well-deserved community leaders during this year’s Ke Alahele Education Fund Benefit Dinner. Their remarkable contributions and dedication are instrumental in shaping a bright future for our community.”

This year’s fundraising event will play a significant role in advancing MEDB’s comprehensive STEM programs, ranging from kindergarten to careers, and will enable MEDB to continue pursuing meaningful pathways that benefit the lives of Hawaii residents.

The Aug. 19 event will begin with a reception and silent auction at 4:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 6 p.m.

To reserve your seats online go to medbpathways.org or call 808-875-2300 or email [email protected]. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.