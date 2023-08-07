Maui Surf Forecast for August 07, 2023
HIGH SURF WARNING FOR EAST FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Tuesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|0-2
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|3-5
|East Facing
|5-7
|8-12
|10-15
|8-12
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|Breezy. East winds 20 to 25 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:02 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:01 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|Breezy. East winds around 25 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|Windy. East winds around 30 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:02 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:00 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along east facing shores will quickly ramp up and become rough today through Wednesday due to a combination of very strong trades, large seas and a moderately sized, moderate period easterly swell generated from Dora. The largest surf is expected over the eastern end of the state, where surf heights will reach warning levels from tonight through Tuesday afternoon. A downward trend is expected from Tuesday night onward. A High Surf Advisory may be needed starting tonight along exposed east facing shores of Oahu and Kauai.
Surf along south facing shores will remain small through tonight. A short to medium period southeast swell will fill in on Tuesday from Dora as it passes by far to the south. This will be a short lived event with a peak occurring late Tuesday into early Wednesday. A long period south-southwest swell from the South Pacific will arrive by Wednesday, south shore surf heights approaching advisory thresholds from Wednesday into Thursday, before diminishing through the end of the week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Knee high ENE short period wind swell in the morning builds to waist high for the afternoon.
Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 20-25mph in the morning increasing to 25-30mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 10-15mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com