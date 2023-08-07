Shores Today Tuesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 2-4 2-4 2-4 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 3-5 East Facing 5-7 8-12 10-15 8-12

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Breezy. East winds 20 to 25 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.7 feet 07:40 AM HST. Low 1.3 feet 12:28 PM HST. High 1.8 feet 05:45 PM HST. Sunrise 6:02 AM HST. Sunset 7:01 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds Breezy. East winds around 25 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 01:27 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Windy. East winds around 30 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.8 feet 09:50 AM HST. Sunrise 6:02 AM HST. Sunset 7:00 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along east facing shores will quickly ramp up and become rough today through Wednesday due to a combination of very strong trades, large seas and a moderately sized, moderate period easterly swell generated from Dora. The largest surf is expected over the eastern end of the state, where surf heights will reach warning levels from tonight through Tuesday afternoon. A downward trend is expected from Tuesday night onward. A High Surf Advisory may be needed starting tonight along exposed east facing shores of Oahu and Kauai.

Surf along south facing shores will remain small through tonight. A short to medium period southeast swell will fill in on Tuesday from Dora as it passes by far to the south. This will be a short lived event with a peak occurring late Tuesday into early Wednesday. A long period south-southwest swell from the South Pacific will arrive by Wednesday, south shore surf heights approaching advisory thresholds from Wednesday into Thursday, before diminishing through the end of the week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Knee high ENE short period wind swell in the morning builds to waist high for the afternoon.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 20-25mph in the morning increasing to 25-30mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 10-15mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.