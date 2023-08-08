Maui News

Olinda water work, Aug. 9

August 8, 2023, 8:00 PM HST
The Department of Water Supply reports that customers along Olinda Road and Piʻiholo Road may experience low/no water pressure on Aug. 9, 2023 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. while work is conducted to replace a meter.

