Liam 10 years and Levi 5 years, Letisi loading community donations from Council Member Nohe U’i-Hodgins office to take to Hannibal Tavares Community Center.

As the Maui wildfires continue to impact the community, there are several ways you can contribute to the relief efforts. Here’s how you can make a difference:

In-Person Donations:

Council U’i-Hodgins Office at Heritage Hall: Drop off non-perishable food, baby essentials, clothing, and bedding at Council U’i-Hodgins’ office, located at Heritage Hall. Donations can be made Monday through Friday from 8 am to 4 pm.

War Memorial Complex: The War Memorial Complex is currently serving as a drop-off center for emergency shelter donations. If you’d like to contribute, bring non-perishable food, bottled water, hygiene items, and blankets. Access the complex via Kanaloa Avenue and drop off your donations on the left side of the field. The drop-off center will be open until 6 p.m. today and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday. Please note that fire stations are unable to accept donations for shelters.

Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Centers: With more than 140 people evacuated from the Westside Center shelter, this nonprofit organization urgently needs donations of blankets, pillows, and towels for evacuated families. For more details or to donate, call (808) 242-7600. Learn more about the program here.

Online Donations:

Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement: In partnership with Alakaʻina Foundation Family of Companies and Kākoʻo Haleakalā, CNHA is matching up to $100,000 in community donations for families impacted by the wildfires on Maui. Your contribution will be doubled, effectively amplifying your support and providing critical assistance to families and businesses in Lahaina. To donate online, click here.

Maui Humane Society: With the ongoing fires displacing both humans and animals, the Maui Humane Society is making an urgent appeal for assistance. From becoming an SOS Foster to donating pet supplies and joining support groups, there are several ways you can help. For more information, click here.

Maui Food Bank: Acting as a conduit for donated food and essential items for disaster relief, the Maui Food Bank collaborates with various relief organizations to distribute supplies throughout Maui County. This includes partnerships with Maui VOAD and the Feeding America Food Bank Network. To donate online, click here.

The Salvation Army: The Salvation Army is actively providing food and resources to evacuees affected by the Hawaii wildfires. To donate online, click here.

American Red Cross of Hawaii: Responding to the dangerous wildfires on the Big Island and Maui, the Red Cross is offering shelter, comfort, and assistance to those affected. Your support can help these vital relief efforts. To donate online, click here.

Your generosity and support are greatly appreciated as the community comes together to help those affected by the Maui wildfires. Let’s stand united in aiding relief efforts and providing comfort to those in need.

Brush fire updates: https://tinyurl.com/zy8mnb99

List: closed/cancelled/postponed: https://tinyurl.com/4b28993k

School closure updates: https://tinyurl.com/f6jh372w

Power outage updates: https://tinyurl.com/yn8pkhzx

Road closure updates: https://tinyurl.com/487vhcsn