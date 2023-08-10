Maui News

Lahaina Front Street photo journey: West Maui wildfire aftermath

By Wendy Osher
 August 10, 2023, 2:37 AM HST
* Updated August 10, 2:40 AM
Wildfire aftermath on Front Street. PC: Donovan Fayd (8.9.23)

A devastating wildfire sparked by gusty winds from a passing hurricane, left Maui’s Lahaina Town in an unrecognizable state. The popular tourist destination in the historic district of West Maui was described in media reports as being “flattened by fire” with businesses gutted and cars abandoned, leaving charred trees along a now shadeless and shambled path. Remaining is an ashy imprint of a moment in time, captured in these photos of what is now a present day reality.

Wildfire aftermath on Front Street. PC: Donovan Fayd (8.9.23)

In its former glory, Lahaina once served as the capital of the islands and was home to King Kamehameha III, Kauikeaouli. In the 1800s it gained notoriety as a whaling town, and vacation spot for Mark Twain.

In more recent years, souvenir shops, art galleries and restaurants were mixed among cultural properties like the Wo Hing Temple and Baldwin Home Museum.

  • Wildfire aftermath on Front Street. PC: Donovan Fayd (8.9.23)
  • Wildfire aftermath on Front Street. PC: Donovan Fayd (8.9.23)
  • Wildfire aftermath on Front Street. PC: Donovan Fayd (8.9.23)
  • Wildfire aftermath on Front Street. PC: Donovan Fayd (8.9.23)
  • Wildfire aftermath on Front Street. PC: Donovan Fayd (8.9.23)
  • Wildfire aftermath on Front Street. PC: Donovan Fayd (8.9.23)
  • Wildfire aftermath on Front Street. PC: Donovan Fayd (8.9.23)
  • Wildfire aftermath on Front Street. PC: Donovan Fayd (8.9.23)
  • Wildfire aftermath on Front Street. PC: Donovan Fayd (8.9.23)
One of its oldest residents, a 150 year old banyan tree had sheltered many a hālau, art sale, and festival over the years. An aerial image showed a blackened tree at the center, and it’s longtime neighbors, Pioneer Inn and Wharf Cinema Center were visibly absent on the perimeter.

US Civil Air Patrol / County of Maui photos Images of widespread damage in Lahaina Town was captured today by US Civil Air Patrol.
West Maui fire aftermath // audio KISS FM Maui – Ed Kanoi
VC: Air Maui Helicopter / Richard Olsten (8.9.23)

A treasured ‘Olelo No‘eau (Hawaiian proverb-compiled by Mary Kawena Pukui) brings back visions of Lele (the old name for Lahaina) as it once was. And the imagery of the phrase: “Lahaina i ka malu ʻulu o Lele – Lahaina lies in the shade of the breadfruit trees of Lele,” rekindles memories of a vibrant and cherished place.

  • Wildfire aftermath on Front Street. PC: Donovan Fayd (8.9.23)
  • Wildfire aftermath on Front Street. PC: Donovan Fayd (8.9.23)
  • Wildfire aftermath on Front Street. PC: Donovan Fayd (8.9.23)
  • Wildfire aftermath on Front Street. PC: Donovan Fayd (8.9.23)
  • Wildfire aftermath on Front Street. PC: Donovan Fayd (8.9.23)
  • Wildfire aftermath on Front Street. PC: Donovan Fayd (8.9.23)
Wildfire aftermath on Front Street. PC: Donovan Fayd (8.9.23)
PC: Air Maui Helicopter / Richard Olsten (8.9.23)
  • PC: Air Maui Helicopter / Richard Olsten (8.9.23)
  • PC: Air Maui Helicopter / Richard Olsten (8.9.23)
  • PC: Air Maui Helicopter / Richard Olsten (8.9.23)
  • PC: Air Maui Helicopter / Richard Olsten (8.9.23)
  • PC: Air Maui Helicopter / Richard Olsten (8.9.23)
  • PC: Air Maui Helicopter / Richard Olsten (8.9.23)
  • PC: Air Maui Helicopter / Richard Olsten (8.9.23)
  • PC: Air Maui Helicopter / Richard Olsten (8.9.23)
  • PC: Air Maui Helicopter / Richard Olsten (8.9.23)
  • PC: Air Maui Helicopter / Richard Olsten (8.9.23)
  • PC: Air Maui Helicopter / Richard Olsten (8.9.23)
  • PC: Air Maui Helicopter / Richard Olsten (8.9.23)
  • PC: Air Maui Helicopter / Richard Olsten (8.9.23)
  • PC: Air Maui Helicopter / Richard Olsten (8.9.23)
WEST MAUI FIRE VIDEO: Video shows the devastation caused by high winds that resulted in a flareup of the West Maui fire on Tuesday. Work crews who had been conducting repairs were evacuated late Tuesday. This video shows crews exiting Kuialua Street and heading makai on Lahainaluna Road and then onto the Bypass. Video also captures some imagery of the Kelawea Mauka/Lahainaluna area. VC: Frank Santos (8.8.23)

Brush fire updates: https://tinyurl.com/zy8mnb99
List: closed/cancelled/postponed: https://tinyurl.com/4b28993k
School closure updates: https://tinyurl.com/f6jh372w
Power outage updates: https://tinyurl.com/yn8pkhzx
Road closure updates: https://tinyurl.com/487vhcsn

 Wendy Osher
Wendy Osher leads the Maui Now news team. She is also the news voice of parent company, Pacific Media Group, having served more than 20 years as News Director for the company’s six Maui radio stations.
Read Full Bio
