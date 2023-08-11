Wildfire updates (new link for Aug. 11): https://tinyurl.com/ysxnykpb

Fuel Distribution at Puʻukoliʻi Station

Update:10:23 a.m., Aug. 11, 2023

The County of Maui is currently setting up a fuel distribution station at the Puʻukoliʻi Train Station in Kāʻanapali today, Aug. 11.

This fuel is distributed while this current supply lasts. There is no word on how often the distribution will take place, but authorities are aware of the demand.

A similar distribution event was held on Thursday until 5 p.m, the public is advised that there is a heavy demand and limited resources at this time.

The County of Maui is also working to get fuel for emergency generators and first responders, as well as hotels so that they can get their generators filled and running.