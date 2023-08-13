Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for August 13, 2023

August 13, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit Janet VandenBrink










Shores
Today
Monday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
2-4
2-4 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
4-6
4-6
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 06:22 AM HST.




High 2.6 feet 02:02 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:04 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:57 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 08:49 PM HST.




High 1.3 feet 12:51 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 07:00 AM HST.




High 2.6 feet 02:27 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:04 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:57 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along south facing shores will remain up today due to a lingering south-southwest swell moving through. A downward trend is expected through the first half of the week, with heights returning to background levels. Surf along north facing shores could trend up above the summertime flat levels on Monday as a tiny north-northwest swell arrives, then lingers into Wednesday. Surf along east facing shores will remain small through Monday, then trend up Tuesday through midweek as the trades pick up. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting E 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
