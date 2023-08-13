Shores Today Monday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 2-4 2-4 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 4-6 4-6 2-4 2-4 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 06:22 AM HST. High 2.6 feet 02:02 PM HST. Sunrise 6:04 AM HST. Sunset 6:57 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 08:49 PM HST. High 1.3 feet 12:51 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 07:00 AM HST. High 2.6 feet 02:27 PM HST. Sunrise 6:04 AM HST. Sunset 6:57 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along south facing shores will remain up today due to a lingering south-southwest swell moving through. A downward trend is expected through the first half of the week, with heights returning to background levels. Surf along north facing shores could trend up above the summertime flat levels on Monday as a tiny north-northwest swell arrives, then lingers into Wednesday. Surf along east facing shores will remain small through Monday, then trend up Tuesday through midweek as the trades pick up.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting E 15-20mph in the afternoon.