Disaster Legal Hotline set up by the Hawaiʻi State Bar Association to aid those impacted by wildfires

August 15, 2023, 8:09 AM HST
Wildfire updates for Monday Aug. 15 are posted: HERE.

As a community service to aid those affected by the wildfires, the Hawaii State Bar Association is hosting a FREE legal hotline to provide legal assistance to the residents of Maui and the Big Island and any others adversely affected.

Attorneys will be available to answer questions regarding document replacement, insurance claims process, landlord-tenant matters and other issues.

Dates

Tuesday, Aug. 15 and Aug. 22
Wednesday, Aug. 16 and Aug. 23
Thursday, Aug. 17 and Aug. 24

Times: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Call: Toll Free 888-533-2773

Volunteer attorneys will be available to assist callers.

