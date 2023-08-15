Listen to this Article 1 minute

Wildfire updates for Monday Aug. 15 are posted: HERE .

As a community service to aid those affected by the wildfires, the Hawaii State Bar Association is hosting a FREE legal hotline to provide legal assistance to the residents of Maui and the Big Island and any others adversely affected.

Attorneys will be available to answer questions regarding document replacement, insurance claims process, landlord-tenant matters and other issues.

Dates

Tuesday, Aug. 15 and Aug. 22

Wednesday, Aug. 16 and Aug. 23

Thursday, Aug. 17 and Aug. 24

Times: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Call: Toll Free 888-533-2773

Volunteer attorneys will be available to assist callers.