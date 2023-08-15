FILE photo credit: County of Maui/Kayla Bisquera.

Wildfire updates for Monday Aug. 15 are posted: HERE .

The County of Maui Division of Motor Vehicles and Licensing’s Lahaina Satellite Office will be available beginning Wednesday, Aug. 16, to assist West Maui residents whose Hawaiʻi driver’s licenses or Hawaiʻi State Identification cards have been lost or destroyed by wildfires.

The office will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Duplicates will be reissued at no charge with the cardholderʻs principal address that is on record. Changes will not be allowed.

No other transactions or services will be offered until office data and various system infrastructure are restored.

Walk-in requests for duplicate valid driverʻs licenses or duplicate valid Hawaiʻi State Identification cards will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Completed applications will be transported to the Division of Motor Vehicles and Licensing Kahului Service Center for processing. Processed temporary driverʻs licenses and identification cards will be transported back to the Lahaina satellite office for pickup the next business day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

West Maui residents also may submit requests by providing their full legal name and date of birth and calling the Division of Motor Vehicles and Licensing Call Center at 808-270-7363 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or by sending email to [email protected].

For more information, call 808-270-7363.