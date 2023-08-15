The Maui Nui Marine Resource Council is doing whatever it can to support the immediate needs of those affected by the devastating wildfires on Maui.

Courtesy of Maui Nui Marine Resource Council.

“While we are all still coping with what has happened to our community, we realize that action is needed now to avoid this disaster from becoming a toxic legacy for future generations,” the council said Tuesday.

With that in mind, the organization is working quickly with its partners to assess the impacts of the wildfires and find solutions to prevent additional harm. While the situation remains dynamic, the council is moving forward on the following fronts:

Assessment: What is the impact on our water and reefs?

The organization is keeping tabs on coastal water quality. The Hui O Ka Wai Ola water quality program lost its lab and equipment in downtown Lāhainā to the fire, but that won’t stop its people. Volunteers will be out there performing monitoring at sites throughout West Maui to learn about the health of the water and share findings with the public, as always.

If you are able, help rebuild the Lāhainā lab by clicking here.

Building on prior large-scale water quality surveys, the council will also tow its water quality sensors along the coastline to assess changes in clarity, oxygen content and acidity as a result of increased runoff from land to sea.

Deployment of Chem-catcher membranes and collection of marine sediment along Maui’s shores and inlets will help detect chemicals and pollutants that might affect the health of people and marine life.

Surveying coral and fish to monitor ecosystem health through time, including the accumulation of sediment from runoff and the presence of coral disease or increased mortality.

Recovery: How can we prevent and remove pollutants?

While these plans are less settled, there are several actions the organization hopes to take that are extensions of its past experience mitigating erosion from fires in Pōhākea and the Reef Friendly Landscaping program. Those actions will include:

Boosting soil health naturally with fungi and beneficial microbes.

Using biochar to capture heavy metals and other pollutants from runoff and groundwater prior to reaching the ocean.

Protecting storm drains to capture ash, debris and pollutants.

Detainment and filtration of stormwater in waterways.

Preventing erosion and encouraging vegetative cover with native and fire resilient plants.

Knowledge: What can we learn and share?

The Maui Nui Marine Resource Council has always been a collaborative organization that recognizes we are stronger together. Right now, the council is:

Collaborating with agencies and partners to leverage efforts and share knowledge.

Looking to history and community for guidance.

Carefully keeping track of what works and what doesn’t, for future events here and elsewhere.

“As we move forward to protect the future of the health of the environment that supports us all, those who have experienced loss are always first in our hearts and minds,” the council said Tuesday. “Please take time to take care of yourself and, if you are able, take care of others in a way that is right for you.”

To support the organization’s efforts, click here.