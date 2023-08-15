The health center can dispense many birth control options like condoms, pills, patches, and rings for free on-site. (PC: University of Hawaiʻi Maui College)

The University of Hawaiʻi Maui College Health Center is ready to provide birth control visits and women’s health exams to women displaced or impacted by the Maui wildfires.

While Kaiser Permanente is doing its best to provide services on the west side, three clinics in Lahaina Town were destroyed, and women’s health services were already booked out for months on the rest of Maui before the disaster.

The University of Hawai‘i Maui College Health Center is located on the UHMC Campus and is open to community members as well as students, staff, and faculty. (PC: University of Hawaiʻi Maui College)

Hannah Litt, APRN, CNM is the nurse practitioner who staffs the UHMC Health Center. In the past, she has provided women’s health care at both Kaiser Lahaina and Maui Medical Group Lahaina. Her patients and their families have been in her thoughts constantly.

“I would love to help ease worries or stressors for the people on Maui who are already overwhelmed by loss or just don’t know where to turn,” she says. “For a lot of people, this is a bad time to be forced to stop their birth control.”

The health center can dispense many birth control options like condoms, pills, patches, and rings for free on-site. Specific prescriptions for non-stock items can be called into a pharmacy. Hannah Litt also provides comprehensive office-based women’s healthcare if women have needs or concerns other than contraception.

The Health Center’s hours are Mon. through Fri. from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

For more information, call: 808-984-3493 or visit:

https://maui.hawaii.edu/health-center/