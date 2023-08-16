Wildfire updates for Monday Aug. 16 are posted: HERE .

Hawaiian Electric crews working to restore power to customers have completed repair of damaged transmission lines in the Upcountry area. Work continues on infrastructure to support restoration in the West Maui area, where facilities that provide essential needs such as groceries and supplies are located.

As of this morning, approximately 2,000 customers in West Maui remain without electricity, and Hawaiian Electric will be reaching out to those who may experience an extended outage. Crews are working to install a second mobile substation to support restoration for the Launiuopoko to Olowalu areas. Once online, the mobile substation is expected to restore power to homes, schools and county facilities in those areas. This complex process takes time to safely connect customers. Substations step down power from high-voltage transmission lines to lower-voltage distribution lines that serve neighborhoods.

In Upcountry, crews continue to respond to pocket outages for an estimated 60 customers.

Power has been restored to more than 80% of customers who have been without electricity since last Tuesday.

More than 100 utility poles will be needed to meet restoration priorities, and a shipment is expected to arrive from Oʻahu in the coming days. Fencing and other equipment is also being shipped from Oʻahu to support set up and stabilization of the second mobile substation.

There are more than 400 Hawaiian Electric employees and contractors from Maui, Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi Island, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi working to safely bring power back to our Maui communities. This includes construction crews and tree trimmers as well as line crews and other support teams.

