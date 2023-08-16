Lahaina Keiki Relief Fund Concert.

Azeka Shopping Center and Nalu’s South Shore Grill will host the Lahaina Keiki Relief Fund Concert this Saturday, Aug. 19 from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. at Nalu’s South Shore Grill at Azeka Shopping Center Makai.

A non-stop lineup of musical guests will perform at this community event to garner funds for keiki on Maui displaced by the Lahaina wildfires. Hawaiian music featuring Sista Robi Kahakalau, Brother Noland and many more musicians will donate their time, travel and kanikapila to perform for this charity event.

The event will also include local Maui favorites like Anthony Pfluke, Ron Kualaʻau, Kawika Ortiz, Rama Camarillo & ʻOhana, Gilbert & Friends, Tarvin Makia, Jay & Andrew Molina, Leilani’s 5 and Kalae Camarillo to round up a full day of music.

Admission is $50 and includes all-day music and a Hawaiian plate courtesy of Nalu’s South Shore Grill and Azeka Shopping Center. Tickets can be purchased in advance at Nalu’s South Shore Grill. 100% of ticket sales, monetary donations, supplies, non-perishable food item donations and proceeds from the Silent Auction will support the Lahaina Keiki Relief Fund, stewarded through the 501© Toy Parade, Inc.

Organizer, Ron Panzo of Nalu’s South Shore Grill said, “There are no words to explain the Aloha that is coming into our tightly knit community from all parts of our country… The element that continues to stand out during these darkest of times is the Amazing LOVE coming from so many. I have been receiving calls and donations from individuals and communities as far away as Nashville, South Carolina, Jacksonville, Las Vegas, all parts of California, and last night Alberta Canada, the LOVE is truly overwhelming.”

Azeka Shopping Center’s Evelyn Long is sending out the kāhea (call): “Our ʻāina and people are in need of our aloha and help. Please join us to rise up and support those that were directly affected and displaced by the catastophic wildfires, especially our keiki.”

View the full schedule of live music, performances, and announcements taking place on the main stage on the Azeka Shopping Center website, and on Facebook & Instagram at @azekamaui. Parking is available at Azeka Makai and Mauka. The venue is located at Nalu’s South Shore Grill, 1280 South Kīhei Road Unit 132, Kīhei, HI 96753. Sponsored by Nalu’s South Shore Grill, Azeka Shopping Center, Street Bikers United Maui, and Lei of Aloha.