Maui News
County of Maui to air public updates on wildfire disaster at noon daily
Wildfire Wildfire Disaster Updates for Aug. 17 are posted: HERE.
With power being restored to more areas of West Maui, County of Maui updates on the wildfire disaster will be aired on Maui radio stations once a day at noon. It was previously aired at 9 a.m., noon and 3 p.m.
The updates supplement information posted on the countyʻs website, Facebook and Instagram pages.
Maui radio stations include:
- Pacific Media Group on KPOA FM 92.9 (west side)/ FM 93.5; KJKS FM 99.3 (west side)/ FM 99.9 FM; KJMD FM 107.1 (west side) / FM 98.3; KHLI FM 101.7 (west side) / FM 92.5; KMVI AM 900 / FM 102.5; and KNUI AM 550 / FM 106.1
- KAOI Radio Group on 1110 AM / 96.7 FM
- KPMW FM 105.5
- Akakuʻs KAKU 88.5
- Manaʻo Radio 91.7 FM
