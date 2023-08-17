Wildfire Wildfire Disaster Updates for Aug. 17 are posted: HERE .

File photo by Wendy Osher.

With power being restored to more areas of West Maui, County of Maui updates on the wildfire disaster will be aired on Maui radio stations once a day at noon. It was previously aired at 9 a.m., noon and 3 p.m.

The updates supplement information posted on the countyʻs website, Facebook and Instagram pages.

Maui radio stations include:

Pacific Media Group on KPOA FM 92.9 (west side)/ FM 93.5; KJKS FM 99.3 (west side)/ FM 99.9 FM; KJMD FM 107.1 (west side) / FM 98.3; KHLI FM 101.7 (west side) / FM 92.5; KMVI AM 900 / FM 102.5; and KNUI AM 550 / FM 106.1

KAOI Radio Group on 1110 AM / 96.7 FM

KPMW FM 105.5

Akakuʻs KAKU 88.5

Manaʻo Radio 91.7 FM

