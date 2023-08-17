Maui News

Mayor Bissen waives property taxes for improved properties destroyed in Maui Wildfire Disaster

August 17, 2023, 2:53 PM HST
* Updated August 17, 2:54 PM
Background image courtesy DLNR. Edit and cover by Maui Now.

Mayor Richard Bissen announced Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, that fiscal year 2023-24 property taxes will be waived for improved properties completely destroyed by the Maui Wildfire Disaster in Upcountry, Kīhei and Lahaina.

This applies only to improved properties that were completely destroyed in Upcountry, Kīhei and Lahaina.

Improved properties were not vacant land (prior to the disaster) and have a record on mauipropertytax.com under “Improvement Information” or “Commercial Improvement Information.” The properties have either a residential structure or a commercial structure.

The Department of Finance, which handles property taxes, is compiling a list of improved properties, by address and tax map key, which were completely destroyed by the fires.

If taxes have already been paid, refunds will be issued to the payer by Oct. 31, 2023. In the near future, a process for people not on the initial list for waiver will be announced.

Devastating wildfires broke out around Maui on Aug. 8, 2023, with some that have yet to be fully extinguished.

