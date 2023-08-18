Maui News

Haleakalā’s Summit and Kīpahulu Districts to remain closed through Monday night, Aug. 21 

August 18, 2023, 6:30 AM HST
August 18, 6:33 AM
Maui Wildfire Disaster updates for Aug. 18: HERE.

Kīpahulu District of Haleakalā National Park. PC: NPS

Haleakalā National Park’s Summit and Kīpahulu Districts remain closed to the public through at least the evening of Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. Visitors should not plan to drive to or visit the park until it has been officially reopened.

Camping reservations for Hosmer Grove, backcountry tent camping and cabins, and Kīpahulu campground through Aug. 22, 2023, are canceled. Sunrise reservations through Aug. 21, 2023, are canceled.  

The continued park closure is in place to keep visitors safe and reduce demand on Maui’s over-extended emergency services. 

Any changes in the park’s status will be posted at www.nps.gov/hale

Comments

