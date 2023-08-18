Haleakalā’s Summit and Kīpahulu Districts to remain closed through Monday night, Aug. 21
Maui Wildfire Disaster updates for Aug. 18: HERE.
Haleakalā National Park’s Summit and Kīpahulu Districts remain closed to the public through at least the evening of Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. Visitors should not plan to drive to or visit the park until it has been officially reopened.
Camping reservations for Hosmer Grove, backcountry tent camping and cabins, and Kīpahulu campground through Aug. 22, 2023, are canceled. Sunrise reservations through Aug. 21, 2023, are canceled.
The continued park closure is in place to keep visitors safe and reduce demand on Maui’s over-extended emergency services.
Any changes in the park’s status will be posted at www.nps.gov/hale.