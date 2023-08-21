Shores Today Tuesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 4-6 6-8

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 10:40 AM HST. High 2.0 feet 04:35 PM HST. Sunrise 6:06 AM HST. Sunset 6:51 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 11:25 PM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.7 feet 06:11 AM HST. Low 1.2 feet 11:19 AM HST. High 1.8 feet 04:39 PM HST. Sunrise 6:07 AM HST. Sunset 6:51 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along all shores will remain relatively small today. A long- period east swell is expected to arrive by tonight, peak near 4 feet Tuesday and Wednesday, then lower Wednesday night and Thursday. As the longer-period E swell diminishes, short-period trade wind swell will build to near seasonal norms. A small, medium-period south-southeast swell, with a a pinch of southwest swell energy as well, will support small surf along south facing shores the next couple of days.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.