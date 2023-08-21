Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for August 21, 2023

August 21, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
4-6
6-8 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 10:40 AM HST.




High 2.0 feet 04:35 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:06 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:51 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 11:25 PM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.7 feet 06:11 AM HST.




Low 1.2 feet 11:19 AM HST.




High 1.8 feet 04:39 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:07 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:51 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along all shores will remain relatively small today. A long- period east swell is expected to arrive by tonight, peak near 4 feet Tuesday and Wednesday, then lower Wednesday night and Thursday. As the longer-period E swell diminishes, short-period trade wind swell will build to near seasonal norms. A small, medium-period south-southeast swell, with a a pinch of southwest swell energy as well, will support small surf along south facing shores the next couple of days. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
