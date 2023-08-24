Given the devastation in West Maui caused by wildfires in early August, Ad 2 Hawaiʻi is

focusing this year’s campaign on Maui-based nonprofits that are providing relief to the island’s residents. (Photo courtesy: Ad 2 Hawaiʻi Instagram)

Ad 2 Hawaiʻi, a volunteer-driven marketing agency, is seeking Maui-based nonprofits to apply for its 2023-2024 public service campaign. The deadline to apply is Sept. 8.

Each year, Ad 2 Hawaiʻi creates a pro bono marketing campaign for a Hawaiʻi-based nonprofit organization. Services of the campaign include a rebrand of the nonprofit’s logo and website, social media content and strategy, digital and broadcast video production, digital and radio audio production, marketing collateral, donated media spots, public relations services and more.

Ad 2 Hawaiʻi’s campaigns are nationally recognized. According to the organizationʻs news release, it was named “Division V Club of the Year” for 2019-2020, and was awarded first place for club operations, membership development communications, public service, and cornerstone initiatives and events.

In the same year, the agency was also awarded second place in programs and fundraising. Ad 2 Hawaiʻi’s most recent marketing campaigns were for nonprofits such as Hawaiʻi Wildlife Center and Hawaiʻi Farm to School Hui.

For more information, to view previous campaigns or to apply, visit the website under the “Public Service” tab.