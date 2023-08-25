Maui News

Kahului Division of Motor Vehicles & Licensing to open Saturday, Aug. 26

August 25, 2023, 3:20 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

County of Maui Service Center. Photo Credit: Olivier Koning / G70

The County of Maui Division of Motor Vehicles and Licensing in Kahului will be open on Saturday, Aug. 26 to assist customers who have found it difficult to visit DMVL offices during normal weekday hours.

Saturday appointments are available from 8 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. and are reserved for individuals completing a single transaction for themselves. Appointments are available through the DMVL website at: https://mauicounty.gov/1328/Motor-Vehicle-Licensing.

Walk-ins will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. for those affected by the Maui wildfires.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information, contact the DMVL Call Center at 808-270-7363.

The Maui County Service Center is at 110 ʻAlaʻihi St. in Kahului.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments