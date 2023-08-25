County of Maui Service Center. Photo Credit: Olivier Koning / G70

The County of Maui Division of Motor Vehicles and Licensing in Kahului will be open on Saturday, Aug. 26 to assist customers who have found it difficult to visit DMVL offices during normal weekday hours.

Saturday appointments are available from 8 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. and are reserved for individuals completing a single transaction for themselves. Appointments are available through the DMVL website at: https://mauicounty.gov/1328/Motor-Vehicle-Licensing.

Walk-ins will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. for those affected by the Maui wildfires.

For more information, contact the DMVL Call Center at 808-270-7363.

The Maui County Service Center is at 110 ʻAlaʻihi St. in Kahului.