Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for August 25, 2023

August 25, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Jack Reilly










Shores
Today
Saturday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.2 feet 11:48 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:08 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:48 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
Around 70. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 03:52 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.5 feet 12:29 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:08 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:47 PM HST.









Swell Summary




East facing shores will continue to subside as the tail end of the Tropical Cyclone Hilary swell exits the area. Surf then trends up toward the summertime average by the middle of next week as trades restrengthen. 


North and west shores remain flat through the weekend with a small bump Sunday night through early next week as a tiny medium period northwest swell traverses area waters before fading out during the middle of next week. 


Surf along south facing shores will remain small through Monday, with mainly background southerly swells moving through. This will be followed by a modest bump mid-week as medium- long period energy emanating out of the southwest reaches the area. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.


				  Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 15-20mph. This becomes Sideshore/choppy for the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WSW for the afternoon. Glassy conditions are expected by late afternoon with NNW winds less than 5mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
