Shores Today Saturday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 1-3

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.2 feet 11:48 AM HST. Sunrise 6:08 AM HST. Sunset 6:48 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 03:52 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.5 feet 12:29 PM HST. Sunrise 6:08 AM HST. Sunset 6:47 PM HST.

Swell Summary

East facing shores will continue to subside as the tail end of the Tropical Cyclone Hilary swell exits the area. Surf then trends up toward the summertime average by the middle of next week as trades restrengthen.

North and west shores remain flat through the weekend with a small bump Sunday night through early next week as a tiny medium period northwest swell traverses area waters before fading out during the middle of next week.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf along south facing shores will remain small through Monday, with mainly background southerly swells moving through. This will be followed by a modest bump mid-week as medium- long period energy emanating out of the southwest reaches the area.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 15-20mph. This becomes Sideshore/choppy for the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WSW for the afternoon. Glassy conditions are expected by late afternoon with NNW winds less than 5mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.