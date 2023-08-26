Several entertainment fundraisers on Maui, Oʻahu, California and Washington are scheduled this weekend and into September to benefit Maui wildfire victims, including a Maui Jazz and Blues Festival and country western concert, both in Kula, and a comedy performance with David Spade at The Comedy Store in Hollywood.

There also is a live stream concert by Jake Shimabukuo on Sept. 8 and 9 during which viewers can make donations.

Maui Jazz and Blues Festival (Aug. 27, Kula)

On Sunday, Ocean Organic Farm & Distillery is holding a special event featuring more than 40 artists from 3 to 7 p.m, including performers in the Maui Jazz and Blues Festival featuring Mick Fleetwood band members and special guest guitarist Jimmy Dillon who has played with Bonnie Raitt and Bruce Springsteen. The entertainment is complimentary but donations are being asked to help Maui wildfire victims.

Jeff Peterson, Keola Beamer and his wife Moanalani perform at A Benefit Concert for the West Maui Community Saturday.

Benefit Concert at Maui Arts & Cultural Center (Aug. 27, Kahului)

Nā Hōkū Hanohana award winners Keola Beamer and Jeff Peterson with Moanalani Beamer are holding A Benefit Concert for the West Maui Community at the McCoy Theatre at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center at 3 p.m. on Sunday. For more information including tickets, go the MauiArts.org

Maui Malama Pono Concert (Aug. 27, Honolulu)

Amy Hanaiali’i, Kalani Pe’a, the Makaha Sons, and Taimane Gardner are among the entertainers performing at Hawaii Theatre on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. to help Maui wildfire victims. Fore more information including tickets to the Maui Malama Pono Concert, go to HawaiiTheatre.com or use the QR code.

Talk Story Nights benefit (Aug. 29 & 30, Kula)

Nashville and its country western music creators are donating their talents to help Maui wildfire victims. Maui’s Ocean Organic Vodka & Southern Rounds present Talk Story Nights on Tuesday and Wednesday from 5 to 8:30 p.m. with country western singers and songwriting stars hosting a dinner with a donation.

The list includes Wyatt Durrette, James Otto, Jeff Middleton, and Dave Kennedy. Durrette wrote the song Colder Weather for the Zack Brown Band that has more than 89 million views on youtube. He also wrote Beautiful Crazy sung by Luke Combs with 14 million views.

Nashville and Hawaii musicians are collaborating to donate 100 percent of ticket sales to the Hawaii Community Foundation Maui Strong Fund. Tickets may be purchased through the QR Code or going to oceanvodka.com

Maui Wildfire benefit (Aug. 30, Los Angeles)

Comedian David Spade along with Jonah Ray, Brian Park-Sirt, Paul Ogata and Eddie Ifft perform at Laughs For Lahaina at The Comedy Store at 8433 Sunset Blvd. in Hollywood to raise funds for Lahaina wildfire victims and rebuild Lahaina.

The performance is on Wednesday at 8 p.m. The proceeds are being donated to the Maui Strong Fund. For more information about the Fund, go to hawaiicommunityfoundation.org For more information, including tickets, go to The Comedy Store, thecomedystore.com, or Laughs For Lahaina Laughs For Lahaina also provides a link to donate directly to Lahaina families through Venmo or GoFundMe.

Laughs For Lahaina fundraiser (Sept. 1 & 2, Oʻahu)

Comedians Shane Nelson of Maui along with Michael Madsen and Dustin Reynolds perform on Oʻahu during Labor Day weekend to raise funds for Lahaina wildfire victims.

The event at Stand Up Honolulu at 575 Cooke St. in Honolulu takes place on a Friday and Saturday from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. For more information, go to StandUpHonolulu.com or Laughs For Lahaina 7 p.m. or call 808-238-9820

Kokua Maui Concert (Sept. 3, San Francisco Bay Area)

Hawaiian singer Faith Ako along with Steven Espaniola and Mahealani Uchiyama are among the entertainers volunteering for a fundraiser in the San Francisco Bay Area to help Maui wildfire victims.

The Kokua Maui Concert hosted by Nā HōKū Hano Hano winner Patrick Landeza takes place at the Freight & Salvage at 2020 Addison St. Berkeley, Calif. It starts at 7 p.m. All proceeds are going to Hawaii Community Foundation. For more information including tickets, go to thefreight.org or call 510-644-2020.

Hana Hou Festival with Jake Shimabukuro and Friends (Sept. 8-9, Honolulu)

Jake Shimabukuro is turning his two-day concert at Hawaiʻi Theatre on Oʻahu on Sept. 8 and 9 into a benefit fundraiser that tentatively includes Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac, Brother Noland, the Jetts, Raiatea Helm, Kawika Kahiapo, Jeff Peterson, contemporary jazz pianist Keiko Matsui, Pure Heart, and Herb Ohta.

The ticket proceeds will go to the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation. The concerts will be live streamed providing viewers an opportunity to make donations.

On Sept. 8, entertainers include the Jetts, Jeff Peterson, Raiatea Helm, Kawika Kahiapo, the Jake Shimabukuro Band and Mick Fleetwood.

On Sept. 9, Herb Ohta Jr, Brian Tolentino, The Voice’s Connor Johnson, Mark Yamanaka, Brother Noland, The Voice’s winner Girl Named Tom band, Keiko Matsui, Kimie Miner, and Mick Fleetwood.

Shimabukuro, who plays in multiple genre of music, has performed with Bette Midler at the Royal Variety Performance and met Queen Elizabeth. For more information including tickets to the event, go to Hana Hou Festival .