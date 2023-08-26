The Hawaiʻi State Department of Labor & Industrial Relations today announced a partnership with the US Department of Labor and the US Postal Service to offer unemployment insurance claimants the ability to provide the identity proofing required to continue or initiate a claim for unemployment insurance benefits through two new sources – Login.gov and USPS in person proofing. Additionally, claimants may visit their local claims office to furnish proof of identity.

Claimants filing for unemployment insurance benefits on or after Aug. 24, 2023, must provide proof of ID through one of these methods to initiate or continue a claim for benefits, including Disaster Unemployment Assistance. Claimants can select a method of ID proofing though their initial claim confirmation page or through their claimant dashboard. A valid government-issued ID is required, and claimants should follow the instructions in the portal carefully.

Login.gov provides claimants the ability to verify their ID digitally through a secure government website. Claimants will also have the option to have the USPS validate identity at a majority of post offices across the state. Postal workers at the participating locations are trained to complete ID proofing services only and cannot answer questions about unemployment insurance claims.

These new identity verification methods will help improve fraud prevention in the unemployment insurance program while ensuring eligible claimants receive benefits regardless of their location or ability to access technology by allowing claimants to meet ID verification requirements in just minutes through login.gov or by visiting their local post office.

These new identity-proofing options demonstrate a successful federal-state collaboration to further ensure bad actors are prevented from receiving undue unemployment insurance benefits, helping ensure the integrity of the unemployment insurance system, and expediting benefits when they’re most needed.

For unemployment assistance individuals may call 833-901-2272 or 808-762-5751 and 833-901-2275 or 808-762-5752. Language assistance services are available for all inquiries to the DLIR.