Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for August 27, 2023

August 27, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Sandy Ahern










Shores
Today
Monday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
1-3
3-5
3-5 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.7 feet 01:05 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:08 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:46 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 07:55 PM HST.




High 1.3 feet 11:43 PM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 06:03 AM HST.




High 2.9 feet 01:39 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:08 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:46 PM HST.









Swell Summary




North and west facing shores will remain flat through this afternoon. The next small bump will fill in this evening through the next few days as a small medium period northwest swell traverses area waters. The northwest swell will then fade out during the middle of the week. 


Surf along east facing shores will remain tiny through the beginning of the week as local winds weaken slightly. Surf then trends up toward the summer average by the middle of the week as trades restrengthen. 


Surf along south facing shores will remain small into Monday, with mainly background southerly swells moving through. This will be followed by a modest bump mid-week as medium-sized, long-period energy reaches the area Monday, holds Tuesday then diminish through mid week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW less than 5mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
